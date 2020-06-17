Iowa PBS Will Broadcast Des Moines Metro Opera Performances

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In lieu of an in-person festival, Des Moines Metro Opera is teaming up with Iowa PBS to share online and televised presentations of recent productions.

Hear DMMO performances on Iowa Public Radio Classical Saturday evenings at 7 on "At The Opera with IPR."

The schedule is as follows:

June 27 - IPR's DMMO 2017 production of Puccini's "Turandot"

July 4 - IPR's DMMO 2011 production of Donizetti's "Don Pasquale"

July 11 - IPR's DMMO 2018 production of Jonathan Dove "Flight"

July 18 - IPR's DMMO 2012 production of Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin"

In addition, IowaPBS will broadcast the following productions on Iowa Public Radio's Facebook page.

June 28 - 2 p.m. IowaPBS production of Puccini's "Manon"

June 28 - 4:30 p.m. - IowaPBS production of Lee Hoiby's "Bon appétit"

July 5 - 2 p.m. IowaPBS production of Dvořák's "Rusalka"

July 12 - 2 p.m. IowaPBS production of Benjamin Britten's "Billy Budd"

July 19 - 2 p.m. IowaPBS production of Rossini's "Le Comte Ory"

Learn more at https://www.iowapublicradio.org/post/go-opera-iowa-public-radio-summer#stream/0.

