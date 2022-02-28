Drag Icon BenDeLaCreme's Spring Tour Comes to Des Moines

Global drag icon and RuPaul's Drag Race star, BenDeLaCreme, will embark on her biggest solo tour yet as star and Lead Producer - April 13 through July 10, 2022 - with her critically acclaimed, narrative-cabaret, "BenDeLaCreme is...READY TO BE COMMITTED" (produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents).

This one-queen extravaganza is a hilarious and heartfelt spectacular that blends burlesque, comedy, and original music with her signature Terminally Delightful charm.

After years of people asking the aggressively effervescent queen if she can "please, settle down," BenDeLaCreme is finally ready to tie the knot in something besides her corset. Now, all she needs is a potential spouse. And a dress. And a cake. And the ability to consider others.

It's a relay race to the altar as DeLa dodges pervy Grindr suitors, bitchy wedding-cake-toppers, and the errant arrows of Cupid himself! Join the blushing bride as she tackles the pitfalls of love, marriage, and romance in a limited engagement about the limitations of engagements.

After the original iteration of the "Ready to Be Committed" tour was postponed in 2020, the 2022 tour has increased in size. BenDeLaCreme's 2021 holiday tour, "The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!" with co-star Jinkx Monsoon, marked the queen's highest grossing tour under BenDeLaCreme Presents, further showcasing DeLa's growing impact within the drag and theater industry as a producing powerhouse. She also became the first drag queen to produce a feature film (under pandemic restrictions) with "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special" (2020), landing BenDeLaCreme Presents an exclusive licensing deal with streaming giant, Hulu. The film won "Lockdown LOL" at the 2021 Queerties.

BenDeLaCreme says, "After two long years of postponements I'm OVER-FREAKING-JOYED to be bringing my new solo show back on the road! And I gotta tell you all: this one's a doozy! 'Ready to Be Committed' is the story of one queen who searches for love and finds a whole lot she never bargained for-Bitchy brides, pervy Grindr guys, corpse-eating cats, song, dance, and more puppets than you ever thought you'd see at a wedding. I can't wait to share DeLa's special day with all of you! Save the date!"

Written, directed, and produced by BenDeLaCreme, "BenDeLaCreme is...READY TO BE COMMITTED" showcases the multifaceted superstar at her best. The show played to sold-out crowds in New York City and Provincetown upon its debut in 2019.

2022 Tour Dates for "BenDeLaCreme is...READY TO BE COMMITTED":

4/13 thru 4/17 - Oasis (San Francisco, CA)

4/19 - Big Night Live (Boston, MA)

4/20 - Warner Theatre (Torrington, CT)

4/21 - State Theatre (Portland, ME)

4/23 - Academy of Music (Northampton, MA)

4/24 - Asbury Lanes (Asbury Park, NJ)

4/27 - Variety Playhouse (Atlanta, GA)

4/28 - Muse (Minneapolis, MN)

4/30 - Majestic Theatre (Detroit, MI)

5/1 - Wooly's (Des Moines, IA)

5/3 and 5/4 - Sony Hall (New York, NY)

5/6 - Texas Theatre (Dallas, TX)

5/8 - Emo's (Austin, TX)

5/12 thru 5/15 - Dynasty Typewriter (Los Angeles, CA)

5/17 - The Depot (Salt Lake City, UT)

5/18 - Summit (Denver, CO)

5/20 - Amaturo Theater | Broward Center (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

5/21 - The Plaza Live (Orlando, FL)

5/23 - 9:30 Club (Washington, D.C.)

5/24 - Union Transfer (Philadelphia, PA)

5/26 - Thalia Hall (Chicago, IL)

7/5 thru 7/10 - The Triple Door (Seattle, WA)

Additional dates across the UK will be announced shortly!