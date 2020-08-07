Des Moines Playhouse Drive-in Adds Performance of THE ROOMMATE

The Des Moines Playhouse has added a performance of Live Theatre Drive-In: The Roommate, on Wednesday, August 12, at 7:00 PM.

The Des Moines Playhouse has added a performance of Live Theatre Drive-In: The Roommate, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7:00 PM. Shows are free - donations are accepted - but reservations are requested due to limited availability. Reservations for all performances are available online at dmplayhouse.com or by calling The Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261.

Sharon (Laura Sparks), in her mid-fifties, is recently divorced and needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn ( Jodi Jinks ), also in her mid-fifties, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. But as Sharon begins to uncover Robyn's secrets, they encourage her own deep-seated desire to transform her life completely. The Roommate is a dark comedy about what it takes to re-route your life - and what happens when the wheels come off. Remaining shows are 7:00 PM, Wednesdays-Sundays, through Aug. 16.

Also this summer at Live Theatre Drive-In: Miss Electricity, 10:00 AM, Saturdays, Aug. 8 & 15. Ten-year-old Violet is determined to show the world, not to mention the cool kids at school, just how special she is. Before the show, youths ages 5 and up and their families can come at 9:15 AM for fun, outdoor theatre games.

Reservations for all performances are available online at dmplayhouse.com or by calling The Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261. Ticket office hours are Noon-3:00 PM, Tuesdays-Fridays. The Playhouse also offers standby for all shows. Guests without reservations can come to the theatre one hour before curtain. Standby guests will be parked in available spaces starting 30 minutes prior to the show.

For more information about The Playhouse and Live Theatre Drive-in, contact The Playhouse at 515-277-6261.

