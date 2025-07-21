Des Moines Performing Arts Unveils New Season of MADE IN THE MIDWEST Concert Series

Four Iowa-based acts to perform at the Temple Theater beginning September 12.
Des Moines Performing Arts has announced the 2025–2026 season lineup for its Made in the Midwest concert series, returning to the intimate Temple Theater with a new roster of Iowa-born talent.
The series spotlights independent artists from across the region in a setting known for its warm acoustics and up-close concert experience.
The upcoming season includes four genre-spanning performances:
Sharane Calister & The Feel Right Band (Neo-Soul/Pop/R&B) – September 12
The Lubben Brothers (Traditional/Contemporary Folk) – October 23
Jordan Messerole (Folk/Blues/Alternative Country) – November 4
Andrew Hoyt (Pop/Easy Listening) – December 13
“We're thrilled to continue this new series at the Temple Theater, showcasing all Iowa artists,” said Brooke Bridenstine, Programming Manager/Event Booking at DMPA.
Sharane Calister rose to national attention as a finalist on Season 14 of The Voice, and recently wowed crowds at New York City’s legendary Apollo Theater. Singer-songwriter Andrew Hoyt opened for indie-pop stars AJR in 2024 after a last-minute invitation.
All shows begin at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now starting at $22 and can be purchased at DMPA.org, by calling 515-246-2300, or by visiting the Civic Center Ticket Office (221 Walnut Street). Tickets will also be available at the Temple Theater (1011 Locust Street) starting two hours before each show.
