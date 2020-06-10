Des Moines Performing Arts Moves Camps Online, Available Statewide

Des Moines Performing Arts has cancelled their in-person classes this summer due to the current health crisis. But the show and camp must go on, with courses now being offered to the state of Iowa, according to Radio Iowa.

All classes and camp activities will be held via Zoom, with content based on the age of the participant from story-writing and plays for younger students to acting, dancing, and singing courses for the older students. Four of the camps will also include an opportunity to work with Broadway professionals.

At all age levels, there will also be opportunities of online social gatherings in this time of social distancing.

Learn more about the camp at the Des Moines Performing Arts site that can be found HERE.

