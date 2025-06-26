Des Moines Metro Opera Reveals 2026 Festival Season Featuring TOSCA, OF MICE AND MEN, and KING ROGER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Des Moines Metro Opera has announced the repertory and preliminary casting for its 2026 Festival Season, running June 26 through July 19 at the Blank Performing Arts Center in Indianola, Iowa.

The season will feature three fully staged productions presented in rotating repertory, including Puccini’s Tosca, Carlisle Floyd’s Of Mice and Men, and a company premiere and new production of Karol Szymanowski’s King Roger.

2026 PRODUCTIONS

TOSCA

By Giacomo Puccini | June 26, 28, July 3, 8, 11, 16, 19

Sung in Italian with English supertitles

Returning to the DMMO stage for the first time since 2009, Tosca stars Laura Wilde in the title role, with Brian Michael Moore making his company debut as Cavaradossi and Norman Garrett as Baron Scarpia. David Neely conducts Puccini’s gripping score, and Joshua Borths directs this timeless tale of passion and sacrifice.

OF MICE AND MEN

By Carlisle Floyd | June 27, July 5, 10, 15, 18

Sung in English with English supertitles

Marking the centennial of composer Carlisle Floyd, this new co-production features John Findon as Lennie and John Moore as George. Kristine McIntyre directs with Christopher James Ray conducting. This powerful adaptation of Steinbeck’s novella brings the classic American story to life with heartbreaking lyricism.

KING ROGER

By Karol Szymanowski | July 4, 9, 12, 14, 17

Sung in Polish with English supertitles

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of its premiere, Szymanowski’s King Roger receives its company premiere in a new production directed by Chas Rader-Shieber and conducted by David Neely. The cast features Alexander Birch Elliott in the title role, Christopher Sokolowski as the Shepherd, and Lydia Grindatto in her company debut as Roxana.

Performances take place in the intimate 467-seat Pote Theatre with English translations projected above the stage. The season will be accompanied by the Des Moines Metro Opera Festival Orchestra, composed of professional musicians from across the country.

Subscription packages and early bird tickets are available now. Single tickets go on sale November 20 at 10 a.m. CT. Visit www.desmoinesmetroopera.org/2026 or call the box office at (515) 209-3257 for more information.

Comments

Need more Des Moines Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...