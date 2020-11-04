DM Playhouse Offers On-Demand Streaming of Current Shows

Weekend Comedy on-demand is available Nov. 6-8, and I and You on-demand is available Nov. 13-15.

The Des Moines Playhouse is presenting two shows in repertory in the John Viars Theatre this fall, Weekend Comedy, through Nov. 8, 2020, and I and You, through Nov. 15, 2020. Seating at these shows is limited. To accommodate those unable to see the show in-person, The Playhouse is offering on-demand viewing of the shows' opening night performances. Weekend Comedy on-demand is available Nov. 6-8, and I and You on-demand is available Nov. 13-15. Streams may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com



Weekend Comedy finds a middle-aged couple (Gina Gedler, Sean Kanuso) and a young couple (Tiffany Liechty, Jobe Fee) accidentally renting the same cottage for a three-day weekend. After the couples decide to share the cottage, a clash of generations ensues. Jeanne and Sam Bobrick fill their script with laughter and perceptive looks at aging, marriage, and happiness. The Weekend Comedy stream is available for a one-time viewing any time from 7:00 PM, Friday, Nov. 6-Midnight, Sunday, Nov. 8.



In I and You, Anthony (Clifton Antoine), athletic and popular, arrives unexpectedly at classmate Caroline's door with an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline (Natalie Grote) hasn't been to school in months. As these two let down their guards and share secrets, their seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. The I and You stream is available for unlimited viewing any time from 7:00 PM, Friday, Nov. 13-Midnight, Sunday, Nov. 15.



The Playhouse, now in its 102nd season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about The Playhouse, Weekend Comedy, I and You, and streaming opportunities, contact The Playhouse ticket office at 515.277.6261. Ticket office hours are Noon-3:00 PM, Tuesday-Friday.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You