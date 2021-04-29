DANCE INTO SPRING Will Tour Around Iowa This Weekend

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Ballet Des Moines and Hancher Auditorium at the University of Iowa have come together to create Dance Into Spring, a state-crossing collaboration featuring outdoor performances in Des Moines, Iowa City, and Muscatine.

These free performances offer the opportunity for attendees to gather together for beautiful performances celebrating the spirit of renewal.

Dates and locations:

Friday, April 30, 7:30 pm: Lauridsen Amphitheater, Water Works Park, Des Moines

Saturday, May 1, 7:30 pm: Hancher Green outside Hancher Auditorium, UI Campus, Iowa City

Sunday, May 2, 5:30 pm: Riverside Park, Muscatine

Each evening will include five works highlighting a diverse range of performers, all with ties to Iowa: the professional company dancers of Ballet Des Moines, performers from the University of Iowa's Dance Company, and special guests from the acclaimed Miami City Ballet, Carlos Quenedit, a former Ballet Des Moines dancer, and Katia Carranza. Musicians from the Roseman String Quartet, featuring members of the Des Moines Symphony, will join Ballet Des Moines to provide live music for one ballet.

While Hancher and Ballet Des Moines are excited to welcome in-person audiences for these performances, both organizations are committed to supporting public health. Masks and social distancing are required at all three performances for the health and safety of audiences, staff, and performers. Audience members should also bring their own chairs or blankets.

Program

In Formation - Ballet Des Moines

Choreography - Ma Cong

Music - Philip Glass

Sliding Figures (Andante con moto) - Ballet Des Moines

Choreography - Serkan Usta

Music - Roseman Quartet (live)

Pas de deux from Don Quixote - Carlos Quenedit and Katia Carranza of Miami City Ballet

And Let's Go - UI Dance Company

Choreography - Alex Bush, UI Department of Dance

Music - Hawkeye Marching Band

De Antônio, de Brincante e Vira Mundo - UI Dance Company

Choreography - Armando Duarte, UI Department of Dance

Music - Antônio Nóbrega

Ballet Des Moines was launched as a professional ballet company in 2012, bringing world-class performing artists to the Des Moines community for classical and contemporary main stage productions. Ballet Des Moines offers training opportunities for pre-professional dancers and engages thousands of local youth each year through rich educational and outreach programs. The mission of Ballet Des Moines is to enrich lives through inspiring dance performances, inclusive education and outreach programs, and innovative community partnerships.

Learn more at https://hancher.uiowa.edu/2020-21/dance-spring-tour.