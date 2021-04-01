City Circle Presents ACTING OUT WHILE STAYING IN

Laugh with us from the safety and comfort of your own home as City Circle presents three short plays by local talents.

Apr. 1, 2021  

City Circle Theatre Company will present "Acting Out While Staying In: An Evening of Virtual Comedy," streaming on demand April 9-11, 2021. Tickets are $12-$17. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370.

Laugh with us from the safety and comfort of your own home as City Circle presents three short plays by local talents Christopher Okiishi, Brian Tanner, and co-writers Janet Schlapkohl and Paul David Story. Three unique half hour productions with one unifying theme-the living room. The performance will be professionally recorded and edited by CoralVision, and can be watched online April 9-11.

City Circle Theatre Company has been Coralville's community theatre for over 20 years and is a resident theatre company of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. For information about upcoming performances visit www.CoralvilleArts.org of call the CCPA Box Office at 319-248-9370.


