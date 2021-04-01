City Circle Presents ACTING OUT WHILE STAYING IN

City Circle Theatre Company will present "Acting Out While Staying In: An Evening of Virtual Comedy," streaming on demand April 9-11, 2021. Tickets are $12-$17. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370.

Laugh with us from the safety and comfort of your own home as City Circle presents three short plays by local talents Christopher Okiishi, Brian Tanner, and co-writers Janet Schlapkohl and Paul David Story. Three unique half hour productions with one unifying theme-the living room. The performance will be professionally recorded and edited by CoralVision, and can be watched online April 9-11.

City Circle Theatre Company has been Coralville's community theatre for over 20 years and is a resident theatre company of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. For information about upcoming performances visit www.CoralvilleArts.org of call the CCPA Box Office at 319-248-9370.