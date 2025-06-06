BODYTRAFFIC Comes to Des Moines Civic Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BODYTRAFFIC is coming to Des Moines later this year. The performance will take place on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 7 PM at Des Moines Civic Center.

BODYTRAFFIC is an internationally-renowned dance company hailing from Los Angeles. It aims to endorse established and new voices and be a home for an eclectic range of styles and perspectives that tell vital stories.

Challenge, passion, empathy, inclusion, and growth are at the heart of everything BODYTRAFFIC does. It seeks to elevate dance beyond an art form to a mode of exploration and celebration of ideas and spirit through movement. Because, after all, without movement, nothing changes.

Known pieces to be performed in Des Moines include:

A Million Voices – This work is inspired by Peggy Lee, a pioneer in the art of “persona,” and whose music spurs audiences to embrace the passion of living, even in the darkest of times.

Mayday – Using the timeless music of Buddy Holly, Mayday explores the looming specter that life can be cut short at any moment… yet we still dance and move toward love.

Snap – Inspired by the ethnically diverse yet isolating crowds of L.A., it urges audiences to “snap out of” social pressures to conform and connect with individuality and to other people. The performance uses the music of James Brown.

