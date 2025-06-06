BODYTRAFFIC Comes to Des Moines Civic Center

The performance will take place on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 7 PM.
BODYTRAFFIC is coming to Des Moines later this year. The performance will take place on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 7 PM at Des Moines Civic Center.
BODYTRAFFIC is an internationally-renowned dance company hailing from Los Angeles. It aims to endorse established and new voices and be a home for an eclectic range of styles and perspectives that tell vital stories.
Challenge, passion, empathy, inclusion, and growth are at the heart of everything BODYTRAFFIC does. It seeks to elevate dance beyond an art form to a mode of exploration and celebration of ideas and spirit through movement. Because, after all, without movement, nothing changes.
Known pieces to be performed in Des Moines include:
