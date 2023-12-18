2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Des Moines Awards; NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL!, SHE KILLS MONSTERS, Des Moines Playhouse & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Helmers - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse 27%

Megan Helmers - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 25%

Nicholas Root - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 19%

Anne Frett - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 14%

Rebecca Frazier - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 5%

Charissa Hamel - THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Natalie Thomas - PIPPIN - Tallgrass Theatre 4%

Amy McCleary - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelly Schaefer - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 26%

Kelly Schaefer - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa StateUniversity Theatre 18%

Angela Lampe - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines playhouse 16%

Cheryl Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 13%

Kailan Wing - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 11%

Alex Lindsley - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 4%

Cheryl Clark - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 4%

Emily Ganfield - TWELFTH NIGHT - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 4%

Suzanne Douthat - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

Kelly Schaefer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 1%

Suzanna Douthit - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%

Cheryl Clark - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Cheryl Clark - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 0



Best Direction Of A Musical

Mary Jo DuPrey - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD THE MUSICAL - Iowa State University 40%

Cheryl Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 15%

Kristin Larson - ONCE - Des Moines playhouse 14%

Ron Ziegler - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 13%

Dr. CD Adamson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 8%

Amity Wagner - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Barb wagner - SISTER ACT JR - Des Moines young artist theater 2%

Lara Tenkhoff - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 2%

Tom perrine - PIPPEN - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Any McCleary - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 0



Best Direction Of A Play

Cason Murphy - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 47%

Megan Helmers - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 10%

Charissa Hamel - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 10%

Alex Wendel - A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 8%

Ken-Matt Martin - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 7%

Brad Church - EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Davida Williams - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 4%

Brad Dell - TWELFTH NIGHT OR WHAT YOU WILL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Tom Perrine - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 3%

Jennifer Nostrala - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 33%

ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Ankeny Community Theatre 14%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 11%

KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse 9%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 9%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Des Moines young artist theater 5%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 3%

THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 3%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 2%

EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Class Act Community Playhous 1%

TEMPORARY INSANITY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0%

SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 0%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 0%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Anderson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 31%

Samuel Stephen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 19%

Grace Ammann - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 15%

Samuel Stephen - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Hope Stice - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 10%

Jackson Newhouse - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 4%

John Pomeroy - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 3%

Charissa Hamel - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Matt Tuttle - SISTER ACT JR - Des Moines young artist theater 2%

James Davis - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 1%

John Pomeroy - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%

Abby Martin - MARJORIE PRIME - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brenton Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 32%

Katy Merriman - ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 30%

Jim Loos - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 19%

Jack Pearson and Carl Johnson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 17%

Sabin Fisher - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 2%



Best Musical

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 39%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 20%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 14%

ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 13%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 10%

SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

PIPPEN - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

MURDER FOR TWO - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 0

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Musical

Brandon Schumann - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 22%

Morgan Wolfe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 15%

Taylor Noe - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 13%

DC Felton as Man in Chair - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 10%

Travis Ness - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines playhouse 7%

AJ Keeler - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

Craig Peterson - ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 6%

Emmett Lorenzen - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Courtney Kayser - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Blake Clyde - PIPPIN - Tallgrass Theatre 4%

Katy Merriman - ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 3%

Courtney Kayser - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Brandon Griffis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

John Wascavage - MURDER FOR TWO - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0%

Olivia Sauerberg - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0%

Brandon Griffis - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 0%

Jack Ducat - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0

Jack Ducat - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Play

Jordyn Johnstad - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 45%

Joseph Furnald - A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 10%

Barb Wagner - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 9%

Dani Boal - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 6%

Daron Richardson - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 6%

Davida Williams - SWEAT - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 5%

Michael Harris - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 5%

Rae Fehring - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Beth Coffey - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Brooke Guinn - MARJORIE PRIME - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Davida Williams - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 2%

Jocelyn Smith - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Karin Hooper - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 1%

Michael Harris - A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 1%

Jacob Hayworth - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Daron Richardson - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 0



Best Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 29%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 25%

A NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 16%

THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 5%

TEMPORARY INSANITY - Tallgrass Theatre 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 2%

ATHENA - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 2%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 1%

IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 0%



Best Production of an Opera

CARMEN - Des Moines Metro Opera 57%

THE LOVE FOR THREE ORANGES - Des Moines Metro Opera 23%

BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE - Des Moines Metro Opera 18%

THE FALLING AND THE RISING AS - Des Moines Metro Opera 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Natalie Hining - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 40%

Cheryl Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 18%

Brian Seckfort - A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 15%

Kate Kanne Smith - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 12%

Sydney Lynne - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company & The Playhouse 9%

Robert Hamel - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Kai Williams - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Coeur - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 56%

Dan Chase - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Ankeny Community Theatre 27%

Gabriel Clausen - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company & The Playhouse 17%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Morgan Wolfe - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 37%

Charlie Reese - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 12%

Adam Haselhuhn - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 10%

Bryan Gamboa - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse 8%

Jim Benda - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 4%

Jana DeZwarte - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 4%

Tori Hollingsworth - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Lucas White - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 4%

Christine Yoder as Trix the Aviatrix - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 3%

Emmett Lorenzen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Zacc Cue - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Peggy George - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Nicholas Root - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Reese Herrick - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 1%

Sara Collins - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%

Jessie Grimaldo - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 1%

Carlee Glenn - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%

Jude Mangum - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Ryan Ingram - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

K. Bernice (as Marley) - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zane McSheehy - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 46%

Tiffany Johnson - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company & The Playhouse 9%

Clifton Antoine - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 6%

Barb Wagner - EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Charlie Reese - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 5%

Susan Casber - EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Donna Scarfe - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Frances Paterik - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 3%

Emily Davis - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 3%

Giovanni jesus bahena - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Mariah Kerns - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Dan Haymes - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 2%

Michael Harris - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 2%

Henry Beaumont - TEMPORARY INSANITY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Maggie Jane - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Lyric Sellers - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%

Kim haymes - TEMPORARY INSANITY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Emmett Saah Phillips Jr - THE PIANO LESSON - DM Playhouse 1%

Emmett Phillips - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company & The Playhouse 1%

Deb Had - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 1%

Ameenah (Mena) Jones - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%

Kim Haymes - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 0

Mickie Larche - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 0

Daron Richardson - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 0

