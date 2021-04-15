YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN Comes to Basalt High School

Basalt High School will present You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown tonight, April 15, 2021.

With charm, wit, and heart, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. This is a revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip. Musical numbers include "My Blanket and Me," "The Kite," "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and "Happiness."

Tickets must be purchased as a household in order to sit together, maximum of 6 members per household. Contact tracing must be filled out and must follow all theatre guidelines outlined on the BHS Theatre website.

Adults- $15.00

Students, Staff, Seniors- $10.00

Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basalt-high-school-musical-charlie-brown-tickets-150280855083.

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown opened in New York City on March 7, 1967 and played for 1,597 performances at the theatre 80 St. Marks, with Gary Burghoff in the title role. This version was revived on Broadway in 1971 and played for 32 performances at the John Golden Theatre. A new version, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised), was presented on Broadway in 1999 and played for 149 performances at the Ambassador Theatre, with Tony Award-winning performances by Roger Bart as Snoopy and Kristin Chenoweth as Sally.