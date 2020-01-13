Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Andrew Greiche - DISASTER - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Ben Martinez - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro
Best Actress in a Musical
Abby Kate Herron - CABARET - Center Stage
Best Actress in a Play
Bianca LaVerne Jones - LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE - Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Best Choreography of a Musical
Adrianne Hampton - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre
Best Costume Design of a Musical or Play
Cheryl Faulkner - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre
Best Director of a Musical
Clay White - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre
Best Director of a Play
Hugo Carbajal - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Laine Wong - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Arnold King - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro
Best Music Director
Boni McIntyre - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company
Best Musical
MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre
Best Play
NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro
Best Set Design of a Musical
Ryan Walkoviak - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre
Best Set Design of a Play
Steve Nash - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro
Best Small Ensemble of a Musical
INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
Best Small Ensemble of a Play
NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro
Best Sound Design of a Musical
JESSICA JEWELL - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Andrew Greiche - DISASTER! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Angel Mendez Soto - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Kerri Emswiller - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Yolanda Ortega - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro
Best Young Adult in a Musical
Hayden McDonald - A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage
Best Young Adult in a Play
Darrow Klein - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center
