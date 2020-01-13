Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Andrew Greiche - DISASTER - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Ben Martinez - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro

Best Actress in a Musical

Abby Kate Herron - CABARET - Center Stage

Best Actress in a Play

Bianca LaVerne Jones - LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE - Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Best Choreography of a Musical

Adrianne Hampton - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre

Best Costume Design of a Musical or Play

Cheryl Faulkner - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre

Best Director of a Musical

Clay White - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre

Best Director of a Play

Hugo Carbajal - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Laine Wong - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Arnold King - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro

Best Music Director

Boni McIntyre - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company

Best Musical

MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre

Best Play

NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro

Best Set Design of a Musical

Ryan Walkoviak - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre

Best Set Design of a Play

Steve Nash - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro

Best Small Ensemble of a Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Best Small Ensemble of a Play

NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro

Best Sound Design of a Musical

JESSICA JEWELL - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Andrew Greiche - DISASTER! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Angel Mendez Soto - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Kerri Emswiller - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Yolanda Ortega - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro

Best Young Adult in a Musical

Hayden McDonald - A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage

Best Young Adult in a Play

Darrow Klein - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You