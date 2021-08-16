WellRED Comedy Tour Announced at Comedy Works Larimer Square

Comedy Works has announced that wellRED Comedy Tour will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Trae Crowder (The Liberal Redneck), Corey Ryan Forrester (The Buttercream Dream) and Drew Morgan (The Ginger Ninjer) are stand-up comedy and writing partners. The trio has been touring nationally to sold out clubs and theatres for years pre-apocalypse and by god, they're gonna do it again.

This year's tour, wellRED: OUT THE HOUSE, is about gettin' outta the damn house, y'all! Lawdamercy, what the HELL was all THAT about?! Please join the fellers as they celebrate maintaining sanity (or not), putting yourself back out there, and learning how to party again...all with the syrupy sorghum drawl you know and love. Also much trash will be talked about the myriad lunacies that have consumed our culture since the boys last took the stage. You ain't gonna wanna miss it, y'all!

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.