Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Denver: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kelly Van Oosbree - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now 33%



JOSEPH...DREAMCOAT

30%

THE NEXT 10 YEARS GALA

25%

Andrew Cao -- Rocky Mountain Repertory TheatreMelissa Firlit -- Thingamajig Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

JoAnn Nevils - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 31%

Jesus Perez - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory 24%

Nicole M. Harrison - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre Company 22%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Andrew Cao - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 31%

Tim Moore and Laura Moore - THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 26%

Kelly Van Oosbree - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Noe Theatre Company 25%



Best Direction Of A Play

Mona Wood-Patterson / Liz Gray - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 45%

Tim Moore - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 28%

Betty Hart - AN ILIAD - Creede Repertory Theatre 19%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Mona Wood-Patterson - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players 66%

Betty Hart - TO THE MOON - Creede Repertory Theatre 34%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Newman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 53%

Brett Maughan - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre Company 47%



Best Musical

JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory 37%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre 26%

THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 22%



Best Performer In A Musical

Steve Taylor - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Ovation West 37%

Cara Chumbley - JOSEPH...DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 18%

Bernie Cardell - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre 16%



Best Performer In A Play

Sarah Choszczyk - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 22%

Laura Moore - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 21%

Jeff Graves - ART - Merely Players 14%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Liz Gray - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players 85%

Jessica Harris - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players 15%



Best Play

ART - Merely Players 47%

BOX - Thingamajig Theatre Company 31%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre 22%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 74%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre 26%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charles Ford - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 47%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 30%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 12%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Kingsley - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 39%

Tom Quinn - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre 39%

Anthony Kingsley - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players 10%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

SOPHIA DOTSON: THERE WILL BE LIGHT - Vintage Theatre 79%

LEONARD BARRETT JR: BROADWAY - Vintage Theatre 21%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brody Lineaweaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 39%

Nancy Evans Begley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre Company 25%

Alan Rubin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Ovation West 13%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rodney Holmes - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 45%

Sharina Ramsey-Adams - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 28%

Mohriah James - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 27%

