Vintage Theatre Presents SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE This Month

In this exciting play by Lee Hall, adapted from the 1998 Oscar-winning film by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, we get to witness a version of what might have been.

Young playwright Will Shakespeare is stuck. He is overdue in finishing his latest play. He finds his muse in Viola de Lesseps, who is driven to do anything to fulfill her dream of performing onstage, where no women are permitted. Surrounded by familiar players, including Queen Elizabeth herself, backstage antics collide with onstage dramas. Will and Viola's passionate, forbidden love affair goes on to inspire Shakespeare's masterpiece-the most romantic tragedy ever written.

Vintage Theatre presents "Shakespeare in Love" at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010 February 11 through March 20. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $34 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

Director Christine Kahane has cast Ben Griffin (Will Shakespeare), Anne Jenness (Viola De Lesseps), Andy Seracuse (Christopher Marlowe), Eric Carlson (Lord Wessex), Rita DiSibio (John Webster), Rick Long (Richard Burbage), William B Kahn (Fennyman), Allistair Basse (Henslowe), Mari Geasair (Nurse), Will Treat (Tilney / Court Jester), Erik Thurston (Ned Alleyn) and Joey Wishnia as Queen Elizabeth. Rounding out the cast are ensemble members Illiana Lucero Barron, Ben Butler, Miranda Byers, Clint Heyn, Jayce Johnson, Troy Lakey and Jason Toennis.

"Shakespeare in Love" (the movie) was a box office success, grossing $289.3 million worldwide and was the ninth highest-grossing film of 1998. The film received numerous accolades, including seven Oscars at the 71st Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Gwyneth Paltrow), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), and Best Original Screenplay.

Performances run February 11 - March 20.

Tickets: 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org