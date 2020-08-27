Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Meet Neyla Pekarek as Part of Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Artist Spotlight Series
Pekarek is composer of the new musical Rattlesnake Kate and former member of the Grammy-nominated band, The Lumineers.
As part of Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Artist Spotlight, Episode 3, meet Neyla Pekarek, composer of the new musical Rattlesnake Kate and former member of the Grammy-nominated band, The Lumineers.
The World Premiere of Rattlesnake Kate, with book by Karen Hartman, was scheduled to be a part of the DCPA Theatre Company's 2020/21 season, which was unfortunately canceled as a result of COVID-19.
The new musical was developed by the DCPA as a part of the 2019 Colorado New Play Summit, and is supported by The Joy S. Burns Commission in Women's Playwriting.
Check out the video below!
