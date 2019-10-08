Theatre Aspen's One-Person Show Festival SOLO FLIGHTS Set for Return Next Year

Theatre Aspen announced today that after a successful first year, the organization's developmental one-person show festival, Solo Flights, will return for year two, September 16 - 19, 2020 at the Hurst Theatre in Aspen, Colorado.

Solo Flights is an annual week-long developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making. In addition to the performances, Solo Flights features signature events including talkbacks, creative discussions & panels, and special receptions.

"We could not be prouder of our just-wrapped inaugural Solo Flights festival," says Bernstein. "Audiences enthusiastically joined us to explore four new projects in their earliest phases of development. We look forward to what our second flight brings next fall. Solo Flights, we're excited to say, has officially taken off."

The inaugural Solo Flights festival was held September 18 - 21, 2019 at Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre and featured four presentations, including three-time Emmy Award, two-time Golden Globe Award, and Grammy Award winner, Beau Bridges in Coach: An Evening with John Wooden by Emmy and Golden Globe nominee John Wilder and directed by Lucille Lortel Award, two-time Barrymore Award, and four-time Helen Hayes Award winner Joe Calarco; two-time Tony Award, three-time Drama Desk Award, two-time Outer Critics Circle Award, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Kate Baldwin in Jenny Giering and Sean Barry's one-woman musical What We Leave Behind, directed by Tracy Brigden, alongside music director, Drama Desk Award nominee, Lynne Shankel; Television star Joy Nash in Courtney Baron's When It's You, directed by Kent Nicholson; and Dr. Glas by Edgar Award-nominated playwright Jeffrey Hatcher starring Obie Award and Drama Desk Award winner Daniel Gerroll and directed by two-time Obie winner Lisa Peterson.

Theatre Aspen is currently accepting submissions for the second annual Solo Flights festival. Submission are due by February 1, 2020. For more information, visit TheatreAspen.org/SoloFlights

The 2020 Theatre Aspen Solo Flights Festival is presented in part by Bloomberg Philanthropies and Rick & Rachel Klausner.

Since 1983, Theatre Aspen has been rekindling a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season at Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals, complemented by an assortment of community events including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. To learn more about Theatre Aspen visit www.TheatreAspen.org or call 970 925 9313.





