Theatre Aspen To Present Summer Gala, a Community Cabaret Celebration & More for 40th Anniversary

The season will also feature a special performance of THE GUYS in remembrance of September 11th, and more.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Theatre Aspen has announced the full-season activities surrounding the momentous 40th anniversary of bringing live theater to Aspen, CO and its surrounding communities. The summer will include their Ruby Anniversary Summer Gala, a Community Cabaret celebration, with members of Roaring Fork Valley talent, a special performance of THE GUYS in remembrance of September 11th, and more.

As Theatre Aspen enters its fifth decade, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing high-quality theater experiences that engage, inspire, and entertain audiences.

"Thinking back to those early days, when a group of passionate actors and directors came together to create something new, something daring, something that would challenge and inspire audiences, we can't help but feel a sense of awe and gratitude," said Jed Bernstein, Producing Director of Theatre Aspen. "As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we want to thank all of our past and present staff members, artists, volunteers, donors, audience members and most importantly the community who have supported us along the way."

Along with their previously announced summer mainstage programming of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, the Tony Award®-winning musical (June 22 - July 8); Doubt, A Parable, Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award® for Best Play winner (July 14 - 29); and Rent, Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award® for Best Musical winner (Aug 4 - 26), Summer Cabaret Series at Hotel Jerome (July 2, August 6 and 13), the 4th annual Solo Flights Festival (September 7 - 14), a co-production of Terrence McNally's Master Class with the Aspen Music Festival and School (July 9 and 10), Theatre Aspen's 40th Anniversary celebration activities will include the following:

May 16th:


Theatre Aspen unveils its 40th Anniversary display in the lobby of the Hurst Theatre - a showcase of memorabilia spanning four decades. The collection of photographs, posters and more, detailing Theatre Aspen's prolific history was carefully curated and arranged to celebrate this milestone occasion. Single tickets sales will begin that day at the box office.

June

Theater Aspen launches an anniversary video series compiled of interviews with the community of individuals who helped Theatre Aspen become what it is today. The videos will launch periodically over the summer on social media and on Theatre Aspen's website. The videos will be a celebration of Theatre Aspen's past, present and future.

July 30th


Theatre Aspen's Ruby Anniversary Summer Gala

September


Anniversary Cabaret on September 6th will celebrate the many talented performers in our community who have performed at Theatre Aspen throughout the years.

Closing out the 40th Anniversary on September 10 and 11 will be a special performance of The Guys by Anne Nelson, in conjunction with the Aspen Fire Department's annual Day of Remembrance for the September 11 attacks. Proceeds from the production will support Theatre Aspen Education programs and Aspen Fire Department's charity of choice.

From Theatre Aspen's humble beginnings in the basement of the Hotel Jerome in 1983 (formerly known as Theatre Under the Jerome) to the prospect of a permanent structure in Rio Grande Park, for forty years it has remained true to its mission to produce world class entertainment and arts programming that matters, to tell stories that resonate with audiences and to bring people together in shared experiences.

Over the past 40 years, Theatre Aspen has produced over 150 productions, ranging from classic plays to contemporary works, musicals to dramas, and everything in between. The company has been committed to supporting new artists and providing opportunities for emerging talent to showcase their skills.

Local Season Passes go on sale April 5th at theatreaspen.org, followed by single tickets for the mainstage productions on May 16th at the Hurst Theatre Box Office and online. For more information about Theatre Aspen's 40th anniversary events and activities, please visit TheatreAspen.org.




