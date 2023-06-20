The Zombies Come to The Boulder Theater in October

The performance is set for Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

THE ZOMBIES bring the DIFFERENT GAME TOUR 23 to the Boulder Theater later this year. The performance is set for Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, June 23rd at 10am HERE.

 

2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees The Zombies are back with their long-awaited new album, Different Game (2023 - Cooking Vinyl Records). Different Game is the follow-up to the iconic British psychedelic pop legends' 2015 Billboard-charting album, Still Got That Hunger.

The Zombies originally infiltrated the airwaves with sophisticated melodies, breathy vocals, choral back-up harmonies and jazzy keyboard riffs of their 1960's hit singles “She's Not There” and “Tell Her No”. Ironically, the original lineup disbanded just prior to achieving their greatest success – the worldwide chart-topping single “Time of the Season,” from their swan-song album Odessey and Oracle, ranked in the Top 100 of Rolling Stone's '500 Greatest Albums of All Time.' To this day, generations of new bands have cited The Zombies' work as pop touchstones, and the band continues to be embraced by new generations of fans.

Following the break-up of the original band, Blunstone went on to develop an acclaimed solo career, while Argent rocked arenas in the 1970's with his eponymous band ARGENT, but the legend of The Zombies continued to take on a life of its own. By the start of the new Millennium, Blunstone and Argent were inspired to resurrect The Zombies, which has led to several critically-acclaimed new albums and 2 decades of worldwide concert performances.

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com




