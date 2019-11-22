The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall Welcomes Sinbad

The Stanley Hotel and Comedy Works Entertainment have announced two shows with Sinbad at The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park at 6:00pm and 8:30pm. Room packages are also available with the purchase of a comedy ticket. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 10am at www.stanleylive.com.

General admission tickets are $49.50. A limited amount of VIP tickets will be available which include a post-show meet and greet and photo opportunity with the artist for $99.50.

About Sinbad: Ranked by Comedy Central as one of the "100 Greatest Standups of All Time," actor and comedian Sinbad has had audiences laughing for over three decades. Throughout his incredibly successful career as a standup comedian, Sinbad has starred in two Comedy Central specials and four HBO comedy specials. As an actor, Sinbad has been featured in leading roles in such films as JINGLE ALL THE WAY and GOOD BURGER, and on the FX super series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.





