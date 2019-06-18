The Colorado Theatre Guild Announces 14th Annual Henry Award Nominations
The Colorado Theatre Guild's 14th Annual Henry Awards will take place Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, located at 10075 Commons St. Lone Tree, CO 80124. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails and the awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a catered reception at the Lone Tree Arts Center. Tickets are $35 for CTG members, $40 non-members or $50 at the door. Tickets go on sale Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 1:00PM MDT through the Lone Tree Arts Center website at www.LoneTreeArtsCenter.org or by calling the box office at 720-509-1000.
Established in 2006, the Henry Awards honor outstanding achievements during the past season and serves as the Colorado Theatre Guild's annual fundraising event. The awards are named for longtime local theatre producer Henry Lowenstein. Nominations are determined through a judging process conducted by more than 100 statewide peer professionals, academics/educators and other theatre lovers.
Few people have had as much impact on theater in Denver or the lives of theater people in Denver as Henry Lowenstein, who ran Denver Post publisher Helen Bonfils' crown jewel on East Colfax and Josephine Street until the theater closed in 1986. He discovered new talent. He launched careers. He encouraged women and people of color. For hundreds of thousands of Coloradans, the Bonfils served as their first experience in live theater. - John Moore | Oct 07, 2014
Our nominees for the 2018-2019 14th Annual Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Awards are:
Outstanding Season for a Theatre Company
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Aurora Fox Arts Center
Colorado Shakespeare Festival
DCPA Theatre Company
Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Thunder River Theatre Company
Vintage Theatre
Outstanding Production of a Play
"The Diary of Anne Frank", Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Directed by Christy Montour- Larson
"Miss Holmes", Creede Repertory Theatre, Directed by Jessica Jackson
"Anna Karenina", DCPA Theatre Company, Directed by Chris Coleman
"Church & State", Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College, Directed by Nathan Halvorson
"Anna in the Tropics", Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College, Directed by Rebecca Martinez
"Paper Cut", Local Theater Company, Directed by Pesha Rudnick "Equus", Thunder River Theatre Company, Directed by Corey Simpson
Outstanding Production of a Musical
"ELF The Musical", Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Directed by Gavin Mayer, Musical Direction by Christopher Baggage
"Songs for a New World", Aurora Fox Arts Center, Directed by Helen R. Murray, Musical Direction by David Nehls
"Caroline, or Change", Aurora Fox Arts Center, Directed by Kenny Moten, Musical Direction by Trent Hines
"Oklahoma!", DCPA Theatre Company, Directed by Chris Coleman, Musical Direction by Darius Frowner
"Xanadu", DCPA Cabaret, Directed by Joel Ferrell, Musical Direction by David Nehls
"Hands on a Hardbody", Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College, Directed by Nathan Halvorson, Musical Direction by Stephanie McGuffin
"Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical", Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College, Directed by Me lisa Annis, Musical Direction by Jay Hahn & Sharon Skidgel
"Disney's NEWSIES: The Musical", Parker Arts & Inspire Theater Company, Directed by Liane Adamo, Musical Direction by Tanner Kelly
"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder", Vintage Theatre, Directed by Bernie Cardell, Musical Direction by Lee Ann Scherlong
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Pam Clifton, Lend Me a Tenor , Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
Nathan Halvorson, Church & State , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Carolyn Howarth, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival
Rebecca Martinez, Anna In The Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Christy Montour-Larson, The Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Rose Riordan, Sweat , DCPA Theatre Company
Corey Simpson, Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Bernie Cardell, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Vintage Theatre
Chris Coleman, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company
Joel Ferrell, Xanadu , DCPA Cabaret
Nathan Halvorson, Hands on a Hardbody , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Mark Martino, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen
Kenny Moten, Caroline, or Change , Aurora Fox Arts Center
Kelly Van Oosbree, A Little Night Music , Cherry Creek Theatre
Outstanding Musical Direction
Eric Alsford, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen
Annie Durham, Forever Plaid , The Butte Theater
Darius Frowner, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company
Trent Hines, Caroline, or Change , Aurora Fox Arts Center
Tanner Kelly, Disney's NEWSIES: The Musical , Parker Arts & Inspire Theater Company
David Nehls Songs for a New World , Aurora Fox Arts Center
Lee Ann Scherlong, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Vintage Theatre
Outstanding Actor in a Play
Dustin Bronson, Barefoot in the Park , Creede Repertory Theatre
Brian Landis Folkins, Church & State , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Felipe Gorostiza, Anna in the Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Sam Gregory, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival
Geoffrey Kent, Sin Street Social Club , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Owen O'Farrell, Of Mice and Men , Thunder River Theatre Company
Isaac Stackonis, Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company
Outstanding Actress in a Play
Gretchen Egolf, The Constant Wife , DCPA Theatre Company
Sally Hybl, Church & State , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Wendy Ishii, The Waverly Gallery , Bas Bleu Theatre
Darrow Klein, The Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Kate MacCluggage, Anna Karenina , DCPA Theatre Company
Leslie O'Carroll, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival
Maria Peyramaure, Anna in the Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Elise Santora, Anna in the Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Leonard Barrett, Jr., Songs for a New World , Aurora Fox Arts Center
Brandon Bill, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Vintage Theatre
Brandon Bill, Murder for Two , Stagedoor Theatre
Nathan Halvorson, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Wayne Kennedy, A Christmas Story , BDT Stage
Scott RC Levy, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Antoine L. Smith, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Iris Beaumier, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen
Mary Louise Lee, Caroline, or Change , Aurora Fox Arts Center
Kathleen Macari, Thoroughly Modern Millie , Thingamajig Theatre Company
Sheryl Renee, Sister Act , Town Hall Arts Center
Leiney Rigg, Songs for a New World , Aurora Fox Arts Center
Carmen Shedd, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Emily Van Fleet, 9 to 5: The Musical , Creede Repertory Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
Casey Andree, Pride and Prejudice , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company
Jordan Bellow, Sweat , DCPA Theatre Company
Bobby Bennet, The Boys in the Band , Vintage Theatre
Dustin Bronson, Miss Holmes , Creede Repertory Theatre
Kyle Cameron, Anna Karenina , DCPA Theatre Company
Kevin Hart, Lend Me a Tenor , Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
Rodney Lizcano, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company Alex Perez, Anna in the Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
Eva Balistrieri, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company Christy Brandt, Barefoot in the Park , Creede Repertory Theatre
Brittany Dye, Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company
Tara Kelso, The Wolves , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company
Chloe McLeod, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival
Deborah Persoff, Lost in Yonkers , Miners Alley Playhouse
Al-nisa Petty, A Raisin in the Sun , THEATREWORKS
Karen Slack, Men on Boats , The Catamounts
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
Chase Conlin, A Chorus Line , Parker Arts & Inspire Theater Compay
Ian Coulter-Buford, Trav'lin The 1930s Harlem Musical , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Brian Maurice Kinnard, The Full Monty , Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Rennie Anthony Magee, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company
Chris Mauro, The Full Monty , Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Jeremy Rill, A Little Night Music , Cherry Creek Theatre
Aaron Vega, Xanadu , DCPA Cabaret
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
Bre Jackson, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company
Katie Jackson, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Vintage Theatre
Anne Jenness, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Vintage Theatre
Maggie Lamb, Sister Act , Town Hall Arts Center
Alicia King Meyers, A Christmas Story , BDT Stage
Rebecca Myers, Always...Patsy Cline , The Butte Theater
Megan Van de Hey, A Little Night Music , Cherry Creek Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble Performance
The Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
The Wolves , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company
Pride and Prejudice , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company
Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company
Anna in the Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Church & State , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company
Outstanding Choreography
Nathan Halvorson, Hands on a Hardbody , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Kitty Skillman Hilsabeck, Mamma Mia , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Kitty Skillman Hilsabeck, ELF The Musical , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Tobi Johnson Compton, Disney's NEWSIES: The Musical , Parker Arts & Inspire Theater Company Dominique Kelley, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company
Mark Martino, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen
Melissa Zaremba, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Outstanding New Play or Musical
1 Night 6 Plays , Written and Directed by Kristen Adele Calhoun, Kenya Fashaw, Gabriela Goldstein, Bobby Lefebre and Suzi Q Smith, Produced by 5280 Artist Co-op
Sin Street Social Club , by Jessica Austgen, Directed by Lynne Collins, Produced by Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
What You Will , by Jeffrey Neuman, Directed by Warren Sherrill, Produced by Benchmark Theatre
Rausch , Created and Directed by Amanda Berg Wilson and Patrick Mueller, Produced by The Catamounts
Last Night and the Night Before , by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton, Produced by DCPA Theatre Company
The Whistleblower , by Itamar Moses, Directed by Oliver Butler, Produced by DCPA Theatre Company
Paper Cut , by Andrew Rosendorf, Directed by Pesha Rudnick, Produced by Local Theater Company
In recent years the theatre community reached out and asked that we consider ways that allow our larger and smaller companies to compete, more appropriately, with each other. The Colorado Theatre Guild has created two categories, or tiers, for our technical awards. The breakdown is for productions, of larger and smaller scale, based upon currently established production budgets.
Outstanding Costume Design Tier 1
Kevin Brainerd, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen
Sara Ryung Clement, The Constant Wife , DCPA Theatre Company
Jeff Cone, Anna Karenina , DCPA Theatre Company
Jeff Cone, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company
Meghan Anderson Doyle, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival Courtney Flores, Anna in the Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Clare Henkel, The Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Outstanding Costume Design Tier 2
Erika Duan, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company
Kelly Gregson, A Little Night Music , Cherry Creek Theatre
Julie LeBlanc, Lend Me a Tenor , Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
Madeline Miles & Colin Tugwell, Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company
Linda Morken, Disney's The Little Mermaid , BDT Stage
Jesus Perez, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Susan Rahmsdorff-Terry, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Vintage Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 1
Paul Black, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen
Diane Ferry Williams, Anna Karenina , DCPA Theatre Company
Diane Ferry Williams, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company
Katie Gruenhagen, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival Shannon McKinney, Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Vietgone , DCPA Theatre Company
Jon Olson, Educating Rita , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 2
Kristof Janezic, Men on Boats , The Catamounts
Sean Jeffries, Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company
Sean Mallery, Songs for a New World , Aurora Fox Arts Center
Brett Maughan, Caroline, or Change , Aurora Fox Arts Center
Brian Miller, Frankenstein , OpenStage Theatre & Company
Jacob Welch, Disney's NEWSIES: The Musical , Parker Arts & Inspire Theatre Company
Jacob Welch, Paper Cut , Local Theater Company
Outstanding Scenic Design Tier 1
Caitlin Ayer, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival
Brian Mallgrave, The Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Matthew Schlief, Miss Holmes , Creede Repertory Theatre
Christopher L. Sheley, Shakespeare in Love , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Christopher L. Sheley, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Christopher L. Sheley, Church & State , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Matthew Smucker, Last Night and the Night Before , DCPA Theatre Company
Outstanding Scenic Design Tier 2
Brandon Case, Caroline, or Change , Aurora Fox Arts Center
Brandon Case, Songs for a New World , Aurora Fox Arts Center
Michael R. Duran, Disney's NEWSIES: The Musical , Parker Arts & Inspire Theater Company Michael R. Duran, Lend Me a Tenor , Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
Michael Grittner, The Boys in the Band , Vintage Theatre
Brian Miller, The Waverly Gallery , Bas Bleu Theatre
R. Thomas Ward, Yankee Tavern , Thunder River Theatre Company
Outstanding Sound Design Tier 1
Philip G. Allen, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company
Jason Ducat, The Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Jason Ducat, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival
Robert Jackson, Church & State , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Becca Pearce, Educating Rita , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Andre Pluess, Vietgone , DCPA Theatre Company
David Thomas, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen
Outstanding Sound Design Tier 2
Peter Anthony, Frankenstein , OpenStage Theatre & Company
Curt Behm, Caroline, or Change , Aurora Fox Arts Center
Curt Behm, Songs for a New World , Aurora Fox Arts Center
Brian Freeland, Men on Boats , The Catamounts
Chris Gavin, Lend Me a Tenor , Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
Sean Jeffries, Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company
Allen Noftall, Beehive: The 60's Musical , Lone Tree Arts Center
The award for Lifetime Achievement will be announced later in June.