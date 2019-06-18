The Colorado Theatre Guild Announces 14th Annual Henry Award Nominations

The Colorado Theatre Guild's 14th Annual Henry Awards will take place Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, located at 10075 Commons St. Lone Tree, CO 80124. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails and the awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a catered reception at the Lone Tree Arts Center. Tickets are $35 for CTG members, $40 non-members or $50 at the door. Tickets go on sale Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 1:00PM MDT through the Lone Tree Arts Center website at www.LoneTreeArtsCenter.org or by calling the box office at 720-509-1000.

Established in 2006, the Henry Awards honor outstanding achievements during the past season and serves as the Colorado Theatre Guild's annual fundraising event. The awards are named for longtime local theatre producer Henry Lowenstein. Nominations are determined through a judging process conducted by more than 100 statewide peer professionals, academics/educators and other theatre lovers.

Few people have had as much impact on theater in Denver or the lives of theater people in Denver as Henry Lowenstein, who ran Denver Post publisher Helen Bonfils' crown jewel on East Colfax and Josephine Street until the theater closed in 1986. He discovered new talent. He launched careers. He encouraged women and people of color. For hundreds of thousands of Coloradans, the Bonfils served as their first experience in live theater. - John Moore | Oct 07, 2014

Our nominees for the 2018-2019 14th Annual Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Awards are:

Outstanding Season for a Theatre Company

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Aurora Fox Arts Center

Colorado Shakespeare Festival

DCPA Theatre Company

Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Thunder River Theatre Company

Vintage Theatre

Outstanding Production of a Play

"The Diary of Anne Frank", Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Directed by Christy Montour- Larson

"Miss Holmes", Creede Repertory Theatre, Directed by Jessica Jackson



"Anna Karenina", DCPA Theatre Company, Directed by Chris Coleman



"Church & State", Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College, Directed by Nathan Halvorson



"Anna in the Tropics", Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College, Directed by Rebecca Martinez



"Paper Cut", Local Theater Company, Directed by Pesha Rudnick "Equus", Thunder River Theatre Company, Directed by Corey Simpson

Outstanding Production of a Musical

"ELF The Musical", Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Directed by Gavin Mayer, Musical Direction by Christopher Baggage

"Songs for a New World", Aurora Fox Arts Center, Directed by Helen R. Murray, Musical Direction by David Nehls

"Caroline, or Change", Aurora Fox Arts Center, Directed by Kenny Moten, Musical Direction by Trent Hines

"Oklahoma!", DCPA Theatre Company, Directed by Chris Coleman, Musical Direction by Darius Frowner



"Xanadu", DCPA Cabaret, Directed by Joel Ferrell, Musical Direction by David Nehls



"Hands on a Hardbody", Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College, Directed by Nathan Halvorson, Musical Direction by Stephanie McGuffin



"Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical", Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College, Directed by Me lisa Annis, Musical Direction by Jay Hahn & Sharon Skidgel



"Disney's NEWSIES: The Musical", Parker Arts & Inspire Theater Company, Directed by Liane Adamo, Musical Direction by Tanner Kelly



"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder", Vintage Theatre, Directed by Bernie Cardell, Musical Direction by Lee Ann Scherlong

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Pam Clifton, Lend Me a Tenor , Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Nathan Halvorson, Church & State , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Carolyn Howarth, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Rebecca Martinez, Anna In The Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Christy Montour-Larson, The Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Rose Riordan, Sweat , DCPA Theatre Company

Corey Simpson, Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Bernie Cardell, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Vintage Theatre

Chris Coleman, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company

Joel Ferrell, Xanadu , DCPA Cabaret

Nathan Halvorson, Hands on a Hardbody , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Mark Martino, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen

Kenny Moten, Caroline, or Change , Aurora Fox Arts Center

Kelly Van Oosbree, A Little Night Music , Cherry Creek Theatre

Outstanding Musical Direction

Eric Alsford, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen

Annie Durham, Forever Plaid , The Butte Theater

Darius Frowner, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company

Trent Hines, Caroline, or Change , Aurora Fox Arts Center

Tanner Kelly, Disney's NEWSIES: The Musical , Parker Arts & Inspire Theater Company

David Nehls Songs for a New World , Aurora Fox Arts Center

Lee Ann Scherlong, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Vintage Theatre

Outstanding Actor in a Play

Dustin Bronson, Barefoot in the Park , Creede Repertory Theatre

Brian Landis Folkins, Church & State , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Felipe Gorostiza, Anna in the Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Sam Gregory, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Geoffrey Kent, Sin Street Social Club , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Owen O'Farrell, Of Mice and Men , Thunder River Theatre Company

Isaac Stackonis, Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company

Outstanding Actress in a Play

Gretchen Egolf, The Constant Wife , DCPA Theatre Company

Sally Hybl, Church & State , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Wendy Ishii, The Waverly Gallery , Bas Bleu Theatre

Darrow Klein, The Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Kate MacCluggage, Anna Karenina , DCPA Theatre Company

Leslie O'Carroll, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Maria Peyramaure, Anna in the Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Elise Santora, Anna in the Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Leonard Barrett, Jr., Songs for a New World , Aurora Fox Arts Center

Brandon Bill, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Vintage Theatre

Brandon Bill, Murder for Two , Stagedoor Theatre

Nathan Halvorson, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Wayne Kennedy, A Christmas Story , BDT Stage

Scott RC Levy, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Antoine L. Smith, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Iris Beaumier, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen

Mary Louise Lee, Caroline, or Change , Aurora Fox Arts Center

Kathleen Macari, Thoroughly Modern Millie , Thingamajig Theatre Company

Sheryl Renee, Sister Act , Town Hall Arts Center

Leiney Rigg, Songs for a New World , Aurora Fox Arts Center

Carmen Shedd, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Emily Van Fleet, 9 to 5: The Musical , Creede Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Casey Andree, Pride and Prejudice , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company

Jordan Bellow, Sweat , DCPA Theatre Company

Bobby Bennet, The Boys in the Band , Vintage Theatre

Dustin Bronson, Miss Holmes , Creede Repertory Theatre

Kyle Cameron, Anna Karenina , DCPA Theatre Company

Kevin Hart, Lend Me a Tenor , Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Rodney Lizcano, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company Alex Perez, Anna in the Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Eva Balistrieri, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company Christy Brandt, Barefoot in the Park , Creede Repertory Theatre

Brittany Dye, Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company

Tara Kelso, The Wolves , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company

Chloe McLeod, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Deborah Persoff, Lost in Yonkers , Miners Alley Playhouse

Al-nisa Petty, A Raisin in the Sun , THEATREWORKS

Karen Slack, Men on Boats , The Catamounts

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Chase Conlin, A Chorus Line , Parker Arts & Inspire Theater Compay

Ian Coulter-Buford, Trav'lin The 1930s Harlem Musical , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Brian Maurice Kinnard, The Full Monty , Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Rennie Anthony Magee, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company

Chris Mauro, The Full Monty , Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Jeremy Rill, A Little Night Music , Cherry Creek Theatre

Aaron Vega, Xanadu , DCPA Cabaret

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Bre Jackson, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company

Katie Jackson, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Vintage Theatre

Anne Jenness, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Vintage Theatre

Maggie Lamb, Sister Act , Town Hall Arts Center

Alicia King Meyers, A Christmas Story , BDT Stage

Rebecca Myers, Always...Patsy Cline , The Butte Theater

Megan Van de Hey, A Little Night Music , Cherry Creek Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble Performance

The Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

The Wolves , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company

Pride and Prejudice , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company

Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company

Anna in the Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Church & State , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company

Outstanding Choreography

Nathan Halvorson, Hands on a Hardbody , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Kitty Skillman Hilsabeck, Mamma Mia , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Kitty Skillman Hilsabeck, ELF The Musical , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Tobi Johnson Compton, Disney's NEWSIES: The Musical , Parker Arts & Inspire Theater Company Dominique Kelley, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company

Mark Martino, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen

Melissa Zaremba, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Outstanding New Play or Musical

1 Night 6 Plays , Written and Directed by Kristen Adele Calhoun, Kenya Fashaw, Gabriela Goldstein, Bobby Lefebre and Suzi Q Smith, Produced by 5280 Artist Co-op

Sin Street Social Club , by Jessica Austgen, Directed by Lynne Collins, Produced by Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

What You Will , by Jeffrey Neuman, Directed by Warren Sherrill, Produced by Benchmark Theatre

Rausch , Created and Directed by Amanda Berg Wilson and Patrick Mueller, Produced by The Catamounts

Last Night and the Night Before , by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton, Produced by DCPA Theatre Company

The Whistleblower , by Itamar Moses, Directed by Oliver Butler, Produced by DCPA Theatre Company

Paper Cut , by Andrew Rosendorf, Directed by Pesha Rudnick, Produced by Local Theater Company

In recent years the theatre community reached out and asked that we consider ways that allow our larger and smaller companies to compete, more appropriately, with each other. The Colorado Theatre Guild has created two categories, or tiers, for our technical awards. The breakdown is for productions, of larger and smaller scale, based upon currently established production budgets.

Outstanding Costume Design Tier 1

Kevin Brainerd, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen

Sara Ryung Clement, The Constant Wife , DCPA Theatre Company

Jeff Cone, Anna Karenina , DCPA Theatre Company

Jeff Cone, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company

Meghan Anderson Doyle, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival Courtney Flores, Anna in the Tropics , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Clare Henkel, The Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Outstanding Costume Design Tier 2

Erika Duan, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley , Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company

Kelly Gregson, A Little Night Music , Cherry Creek Theatre

Julie LeBlanc, Lend Me a Tenor , Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Madeline Miles & Colin Tugwell, Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company

Linda Morken, Disney's The Little Mermaid , BDT Stage

Jesus Perez, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Susan Rahmsdorff-Terry, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder , Vintage Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 1

Paul Black, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen

Diane Ferry Williams, Anna Karenina , DCPA Theatre Company

Diane Ferry Williams, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company

Katie Gruenhagen, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival Shannon McKinney, Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Vietgone , DCPA Theatre Company

Jon Olson, Educating Rita , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 2

Kristof Janezic, Men on Boats , The Catamounts

Sean Jeffries, Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company

Sean Mallery, Songs for a New World , Aurora Fox Arts Center

Brett Maughan, Caroline, or Change , Aurora Fox Arts Center

Brian Miller, Frankenstein , OpenStage Theatre & Company

Jacob Welch, Disney's NEWSIES: The Musical , Parker Arts & Inspire Theatre Company

Jacob Welch, Paper Cut , Local Theater Company

Outstanding Scenic Design Tier 1

Caitlin Ayer, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Brian Mallgrave, The Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Matthew Schlief, Miss Holmes , Creede Repertory Theatre

Christopher L. Sheley, Shakespeare in Love , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Christopher L. Sheley, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Christopher L. Sheley, Church & State , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Matthew Smucker, Last Night and the Night Before , DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Scenic Design Tier 2

Brandon Case, Caroline, or Change , Aurora Fox Arts Center

Brandon Case, Songs for a New World , Aurora Fox Arts Center

Michael R. Duran, Disney's NEWSIES: The Musical , Parker Arts & Inspire Theater Company Michael R. Duran, Lend Me a Tenor , Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Michael Grittner, The Boys in the Band , Vintage Theatre

Brian Miller, The Waverly Gallery , Bas Bleu Theatre

R. Thomas Ward, Yankee Tavern , Thunder River Theatre Company

Outstanding Sound Design Tier 1

Philip G. Allen, Oklahoma! , DCPA Theatre Company

Jason Ducat, The Diary of Anne Frank , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Jason Ducat, You Can't Take It With You , Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Robert Jackson, Church & State , Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College Becca Pearce, Educating Rita , Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Andre Pluess, Vietgone , DCPA Theatre Company

David Thomas, Ragtime , Theatre Aspen

Outstanding Sound Design Tier 2

Peter Anthony, Frankenstein , OpenStage Theatre & Company

Curt Behm, Caroline, or Change , Aurora Fox Arts Center

Curt Behm, Songs for a New World , Aurora Fox Arts Center

Brian Freeland, Men on Boats , The Catamounts

Chris Gavin, Lend Me a Tenor , Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Sean Jeffries, Equus , Thunder River Theatre Company

Allen Noftall, Beehive: The 60's Musical , Lone Tree Arts Center

The award for Lifetime Achievement will be announced later in June.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You