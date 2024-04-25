Arvada Center Raises Awareness And Understanding Around Gaza And Israel Relations With Special Event 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities announced an upcoming special event on May 23 that uses art and storytelling to foster understanding, connection, and compassion around the current events in Gaza and Israel. This event - a play and poetry reading - aims to raise awareness and offer pathways to staying informed, engaged and active with complicated current events.

“As the world watches the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East continue to unfold, with no end in sight, we believe that it's important for us to provide a platform for artists on both sides of the conflict,” said Arvada Center President and CEO Philip Sneed. “As an organization whose mission is rooted in the arts and humanities, we believe that artists and writers

are uniquely able to open hearts and minds to the experiences of the many innocent people caught up in this horrific war."

This event begins with the poignant 20-minute play How to Remain a Humanist After a Massacre by Maya Arad Yassur, that is set on the morning of October 7th and provides an important starting point for conversations about maintaining humanity in the face of tragedy and violence. This special event will include a poetry reading with work by Palestinian poets Mahmoud Darwish, Taha Muhammad Ali, Rashid Hussein, and Refaat Alareer. There will also be a facilitated panel discussion with local journalists, educators, political and faith leaders. More details to come. For more information visit the event webpage.

Proceeds from this event will raise funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians and Bring Them Home Now!

Tickets

Tickets for this special event are on sale now for $20, and may be purchased online at arvadacenter.org or by calling the Arvada Center Box Office at 720.898.7200.

About the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities:

Since its founding in 1976, the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities has produced, curated, and created national-caliber arts, humanities, and education programs. From producing award-winning plays and musicals, curating intriguing gallery exhibitions, and creating engaging educational programs for tens of thousands of students a year, the Arvada Center provides a place of enlightenment and entertainment for all people who visit. The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities is generously supported in part by the City of Arvada, the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, and the National Endowment for the Arts.