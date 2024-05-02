DARKFIELD Will Launch US Premiere in Denver in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced Denver as the US tour launch of the multi-sensory series DARKFIELD, featuring SÉANCE, FLIGHT and COMA, from July 11 - August 11 in the city's River North (RiNo) Art District neighborhood.

Following sold-out tours in Australia and the UK, and showcasing internationally in Mexico, Taiwan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, Denver audiences will have the opportunity to step into transformed shipping containers in complete darkness to experience a multi-sensory audio thrill-seeking adventure that explores the depths of human psychology and perception.

“We’re so excited to officially launch DARKFIELD in the United States and to be part of such an amazing 2024/25 season at the DCPA,” said DARKFIELD Artistic Directors David Rosenberg and Glen Neath. “We’ve wanted to tour our containers to the US for as long as we’ve been creating DARKFIELD experiences, so it feels like a dream come true to be bringing not one but three of our containers to Colorado, alongside our such brilliant partners. We’re really looking forward to seeing how audiences in Denver react to SÉANCE, FLIGHT and COMA.”

“We are excited and honored to be launching the DARKFIELD US tour in Denver and to share these uniquely thrilling experiences with our community,” said Charlie Miller, Executive Director and Curator of Off-Center. “DARKFIELD experiences have wowed audiences and critics around the world, and I can’t wait to bring SÉANCE, FLIGHT and COMA to the RiNo Art District this summer.”

Presale tickets and bundles for DCPA Subscribers are now on sale. The public ticket on sale will be May 8. Individuals can enhance their experience and save when purchasing the limited DARKFIELD ticket bundle. For more information visit denvercenter.org/darkfield.





