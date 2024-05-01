Jeff Jenson Magic Brings DECEPTIONS Show to Wonders Hub Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Deceptions" features mind-boggling sleight-of-hand, daring feats, and classic magical acts that will leave audiences of all ages in awe. It's a night where every moment promises to be as engaging as it is enchanting – a perfect blend of magic and wonder.

The performance is on Saturday, May 25.

Jeff Jenson is based in Denver Colorado but extends his magic far and wide, captivating audiences across the nation. With his distinctive style, he invites spectators on a journey into the world of magic. Effortlessly transitioning form close up miracles to awe-inspiring parlor and stage performances that leave a lasting impression. His performances are characterized by pure sleight of hand which allows him to connect with his audience on a personal level.

Prepare to be spellbound as Jeff Jenson's cutting-edge magic, small-scale illusions, and "mind games" seamlessly blend with a touch of light-hearted comedy. This show is not just about tricks; it's about creating memories.

