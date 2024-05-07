Amos Gill Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works has announced that Amos Gill will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square.

One of the hottest comedians in Australia and now swiftly making a name for himself globally. A cherished Adelaide identity thanks to his four years hosting the Amos, Cat & Angus breakfast radio show for Australia's biggest broadcaster Southern Cross Austereo, in 2018 Amos announced that he was giving up breaky radio's notorious 4am rises and heading to the USA to crack a comedy scene in which he had already carved out a name for himself as a comic to watch.

After an impressive appearance as national runner-up in Triple J's RAW Comedy competition, Amos went on to earn nominations for the Best Emerging Comedian and People's Choice awards at the 2013 Adelaide Fringe for his debut solo show, You've Changed. 2013 also saw Amos hand-selected by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) directors to host the prestigious Comedy Zone; showcasing four of Australia's best new comedians. In 2014 he was once again honored by MICF with a Best Newcomer nomination.

As well as being a headliner in his own right in the USA, UK and Australia, Amos has performed at the Sydney Opera House and in multiple countries touring with Jim Jefferies, including opening for him on his Australian and South African arena tours and at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden to a sell-out crowd. In 2022 Amos took his full live show You've Wrecked The Joint out on his first solo tour across Australian Capital Cities. The tour was a smashing success, selling out five shows nationally and adding a second show in Perth to meet the extreme demand for tickets.

Thursday May 9 / 7:30 PM / $18.00 Friday May 10 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $26.00 Saturday May 11 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00 Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.

