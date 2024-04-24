HEART OF AFGHANISTAN Comes To Northglenn in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northglenn Arts will present The Heart of Afghanistan, a captivating musical journey that showcases the rich cultural tapestry of Afghanistan through the universal language of music. This unique performance will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11 at the Parsons Theatre.

Led by Ahmad Fanoos, a masterful vocalist and harmonium player, the ensemble features his two talented sons, Elham on piano and Mehran on violin, alongside the skilled tabla player Hamid Akbar. Together, these four Afghan musicians will weave a mesmerizing narrative that spans centuries, from Afghanistan's pre-Islamic Buddhist heritage to the modern era.

The performance will delve into the soul-stirring tradition of Ghazals, drawing inspiration from the Sufi-inspired poetry of Rumi, one of the world's most renowned mystic poets. Additionally, the ensemble will pay homage to the legendary "Afghan Elvis," Ahmad Zahir, who redefined Afghan pop music in the 1960s and 70s by infusing it with elements of Western rock and roll, performed with a traditional ensemble of instruments.

The Heart of Afghanistan aims to offer audiences a comprehensive and immersive experience of Afghan culture, celebrating its music, poetry, art, and rich cultural heritage. Through a diverse repertoire that bridges the old and the new, the ensemble invites listeners to embark on a 360-degree exploration of Afghanistan's vibrant artistic legacy.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the beauty and resilience of Afghan culture come to life on stage. Tickets for The Heart of Afghanistan are available now at https://bit.ly/NGARTS-Heart-Afghanistan