Video: Get A First Look at EMMA at Denver Center Theatre Company

Get a first look at The Denver Center Theatre Company's adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma by Kate Hamill in an all-new video.

For information and tickets, visit denvercenter.org. The DCPAccess reduced price ticket on sale for Emma will take place on Tuesday, March 19 at noon. Through the DCPAccess program, made possible by citizen support of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), the DCPA can provide a limited number of reduced priced tickets to the community to select DCPA productions.

Emma will feature Annie Barbour (Theater of the Mind, DCPA) as Jane Fairfax/Mrs. Bates, Ben Cherry (Indecent, Broadway) as Male Understudy, Brent Hinkley (Silence of the Lambs, Film) as Mr. Woodhouse/Mr. Weston, Steph Holmbo (Theater of the Mind, DCPA) as Mrs. Elton, Carman Lacivita (Marvin's Room, Broadway) as George Knightley, Marlene Montes (Quixote Nuevo, DCPA) as Miss Bates/Servant, Joey Parsons (Pride and Prejudice, Syracuse Stage) as Mrs. Weston/Mrs. Bates, Amelia Pedlow (The 39 Steps, DCPA) as Emma Woodhouse, Marco Alberto Robinson (The 39 Steps, DCPA) as Frank Churchill/Robert Martin, Louis Sallan (Emma, The Guthrie) as Mr. Elton/Mrs. Bates, Samantha Steinmetz (Sense and Sensibility, Bedlam) as Harriet Smith, Emily Van Fleet (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Female Understudy).

Emma will be directed by Meredith McDonough (The 39 Steps, DCPA) with choreography by Emily Michaels King (Emma, The Guthrie), scenic design and costume design by Lex Liang (Hotter Than Egypt, DCPA), lighting design by Jackie Fox (Helen, La Mama) and Paul Toben (The Book of Will, DCPA), sound design by Palmer Hefferan (The Skin of Our Teeth, Lincoln Center Theater), dramaturgy by Leean Kim Torske (A Little Night Music, DCPA), voice and dialect by Jill Walmsley Zager (The Chosen, Milwaukee Rep), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Rubicon, DCPA), with additional casting by Katja Zarolinski, CSA (Spamalot, Broadway), and stage management by Anne Jude (Little Red, DCPA) and Sage Hughes (Cebollas, DCPA).