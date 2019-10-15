Tammy Kaitz Turns Sexy Mama In MAN CAMP Premiering At Heartland, Austin And Denver Film Festivals

Actress Tammy Kaitz transforms into one sexy and sassy mother of three grown man-children starring in the new comedy feature film, MAN CAMP.

The film will make its World Premiere at the Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis on October 18th. After that it heads to Texas for the Austin Film Festival on October 29th and then to Colorado for the Denver Film Festival on November 6th.

MAN CAMP follows the three Mann boys (Daniel Cummings, Scott Kruse and Erik Stocklin), who return to the family cabin every year to remember the father they lost as children. This year, the brothers walk in to discover their mom, Theresa (Kaitz), with a secret fiancé (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Pete Gardner), turning their trip into a wild test to see if the new guy is Mann enough to join the family.

Kaitz was thrilled at the opportunity to work on the project, adding "Working with these wickedly talented fellows was a blast! And what a pleasure to do comedy, drama and have a sexy scene all in the same film!"

Kaitz has already been gaining momentum on the festival circuit as part of the award-winning insightful dramatic short film, DUKE. When a nonverbal autistic teen's family is falling apart, he must find his voice to keep them together. Kaitz steps into the storyline as Susan, an understanding therapist trying to help to the boy navigate the real world. This heartwarming film has appeared in over 38 international festivals, including Cannes; and has received numerous accolades and awards, including Best Drama at First Glance Film Festival, Audience Award at Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival, and Best Narrative Film at Global Impact Film Festival.

Since landing in Hollywood, Kaitz has built a solid reputation in the industry. She portrayed the hot-ticket divorcee 'Laurie Curtis' alongside iconic horror veteran Tracie Savage in Mike Gutridge's indie horror-comedy film, The Bone Garden. She has notably appeared in several indie films, from the dramatic-thriller feature Grief, currently available on Amazon, to the gripping dramatic shorts The Other and Torn. On television, Kaitz has appeared in Lifetime's Strong Medicine, Showtime's Resurrection Blvd and a recurring role on ABC's Knot's Landing. She has starred in several film festival award-winning projects, including the feature film The Birthday Gift, the TV pilot Kosher Pig, and the dramatic web series, Split. On stage, Kaitz won the Valley Theater League's 'Lead Actress of the Year' award for her role in The Baby Dance; and earned critical praise for her role in Infinite Black Suitcase.

Originally from Denver, Colorado, Kaitz got her first taste of performing in a local community theatre production of Peter Pan. She continued as a regular on local stages and went on to earn a B.A. in Theatre from the University of Colorado Boulder and then study at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, before moving to LA.

For more about TAMMY KAITZ visit: www.TammyKaitz.com





