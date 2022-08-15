Sean Patton Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Sean Patton has appeared on Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Conan and his Comedy Central Half Hour and album was released in 2013. Additionally, he can be seen on @midnight, This Is Not Happening, What's Your F@#king Deal?!, as well as Viceland's Flophouse and Party Legends.

On screen, he's appeared on IFC's Maron, Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer and TruTV's Those Who Can't.

Sean's acclaimed third album King Scorpio was released in December 2021. He just taped his first hour long special with 800 Pound Gorilla Records at Tipitina's in his hometown of New Orleans, LA.