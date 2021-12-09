Sam Jay Announced at Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 16 - 18

Comedy Works has announced that Sam Jay will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Stand-up comic and Emmy-nominated writer for Saturday Night Live, Sam Jay can currently be seen on HBO's Pause with Sam Jay, a weekly late-night series on which she serves as Host and Executive Producer. Last summer, she debuted her first one-hour stand up special Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning on Netflix.

In 2019, Sam made her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup and released her album Donna's Daughter through Comedy Central Records. Produced by Coach Tea, Donna's Daughter contains sporadic beats and skit-like interludes that make it sound as much like a hip-hop mixtape as it does a standup record. Sam has written for The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Her 2018 TV credits include a recurring role on TV Land's Nobodies and a guest star in Season 5 of Comedy Central's Broad City.

Sam made her late-night television debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and her half-hour stand-up Comedy Central Presents premiered in 2017 to rave reviews. Sam's television credits also include a part in the award-winning film Pinsky, Starz's Take My Wife, Comedy Central's White Flight, Comedy Central's The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, as well as Viceland's Party Legends and Flophouse.

