SLASH to Livestream S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival Performance from Denver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SLASH, the iconic, GRAMMY®-winning guitarist and songwriter, will take the stage at The Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, for a one-night-only performance with his blues band on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. This special event is part of his nationwide S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival, and will be streamed LIVE globally on Veeps, offering fans a unique opportunity to experience the magic of SLASH’s blues revival. Veeps All Access subscribers in the U.S. can access the show for free as part of their subscription; for fans outside the U.S., tickets to the livestream are now on sale for $14.99 HERE.

The Veeps livestream will showcase a set by SLASH and his blues band, featuring Johnny Griparic (bass), Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis (keyboards), Michael Jerome (drums), and Tash Neal (vocals/guitar).

A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold from SLASH’s forthcoming S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival will be donated to several nonprofit organizations through PLUS1.ORG, including NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness), The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute, and War Child. These organizations align with the festival’s mission of Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance, and to support and uplift marginalized communities and mental health initiatives. For more information and tickets to the in-person festival, visit HERE.

SLASH’s performance at The Mission Ballroom is a part of the ongoing celebration of the release of his sixth solo album, Orgy of the Damned (Gibson Records), out now HERE. This star-studded blues album features collaborations with artists such as Brian Johnson (AC/DC), Chris Stapleton, Iggy Pop, Beth Hart, Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons (ZZ Top), Paul Rodgers, Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), Demi Lovato, Dorothy, and Tash Neal. Orgy of the Damned is a vibrant homage to the blues, offering a nostalgic yet fresh take on classic songs and lesser-known gems.

Highlights on Orgy of the Damned include "Oh Well" featuring Chris Stapleton on vocals, "Killing Floor" with Brian Johnson of AC/DC on vocals and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on harmonica, "Hoochie Coochie Man" with Billy F. Gibbons on vocals and guitar, and “Papa Was A Rolling Stone” with Demi Lovato on vocals. Orgy of the Damned emphasizes vital, live, and in-the-moment recordings, bringing an unrestrained energy to each track.

SLASH: Live from The Mission Ballroom airs globally on July 17, 2024. The stream will begin at 9:30 p.m. MDT and will be available on Veeps for one year following the original air date. The show is free for Veeps All Access subscribers in the U.S.; for fans outside the U.S., tickets are on sale for $14.99 HERE with a 3-day rewatch window.

Following are SLASH’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival Summer 2024 North American Dates with Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ ‘Mo, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe:

DATE CITY VENUE

Fri Jul 5 Bonner, Montana — KettleHouse Amphitheater*

Sat Jul 6 Airway Heights, Washington — Northern Quest Amphitheater*

Mon Jul 8 Redmond, Washington — Marymoor Park*

Wed Jul 10 Bend, Oregon — Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Fri Jul 12 Lincoln, California — Thunder Valley Casino*

Sat July 13 Los Angeles, California — Greek Theatre*

Sun Jul 14 Tucson, Arizona — Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre*

Tue Jul 16 Salt Lake City, UT — Red Butte Garden **

Wed Jul 17 Denver, Colorado — The Mission Ballroom**

Fri Jul 19 La Vista, Nebraska — The Astro Amphitheater #

Sun Jul 21 Terre Haute, Indiana — The Mill #

Mon Jul 22 Cincinnati, Ohio — PNC Pavilion at Riverbend #

Wed Jul 24 Interlochen, Michigan — Interlochen Center for the Arts #

Thu Jul 25 Huber Heights, Ohio — Rose Music Center $

Sat Jul 27 Windsor, Ontario — The Colosseum at Caesars $

Sun Jul 28 Toronto, Ontario — Budweiser Stage $

Tue Jul 30 Lewiston, New York — Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater $

Thu Aug 1 Boston, Massachusetts — Leader Bank Pavilion $

Fri Aug 2 Mashantucket, CT — Foxwoods Premier Theater ^

Sun Aug 4 New York, New York — Pier 17 $

Mon Aug 5 Bethlehem, Pennsylvania — Musikfest ^

Wed Aug 7 Cary, North Carolina — Koka Booth Amphitheatre +

Thu Aug 8 Atlanta, Georgia — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre-Chastain Park +

Sat Aug 10 Clearwater, Florida — The Baycare Sound +

Sun Aug 11 Saint Augustine, Florida — Saint Augustine Amphitheatre +

Tue Aug 13 Huntsville, Alabama — The Orion Amphitheater +

Wed Aug 14 Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheatre +

Fri Aug 16 Bentonville, Arkansas — The Momentary ^^

Sat Aug 17 Grand Prairie, Texas — Texas Trust CU Theatre ^^

* Warren Haynes Band, Samantha Fish, and Eric Gales

** Keb’ ‘Mo, Samantha Fish, and Jackie Venson

# Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward ,and Jackie Venson

$ Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

+ Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

^ ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^^Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

Photo Credit: Gene Kirkland

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



