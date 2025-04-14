Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Hosts The Colorado Ballet In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Colorado Ballet is coming to Grand Lake for a one-night-only performance Saturday, May 10th at 7:30pm. A collaborative effort between Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre and the Grand Lake Creative District makes this event possible.

The Colorado Ballet Studio Company professional dancers plan to perform excerpts from ballets based on folk tales and literary classics while moving through the history of ballet. From the fantastical stories of the Romantic Era to the grand costuming and music of the Classical Era, to the free movement of the Modern Era, audiences will watch as stories come to life through the world of ballet.

This educational and interactive program will feature a brief excerpt from one of Colorado Ballet's season productions including The Nutcracker, along with a few new contemporary works, and conclude with a Q & A with the dancers.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre administrative office at 970-627-3421 or by going to the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre website, www.rockymountainrep.com.

