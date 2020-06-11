Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre Offers its Summer Outreach Program in 2020

Article Pixel Jun. 11, 2020  
Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre Offers its Summer Outreach Program in 2020

Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre is continuing its Summer Outreach program this summer.

The Summer Outreach program includes 2 weeks of Advance Summer Dance Intensives and one week of Intermediate Summer Dance Intensives. Both of these intensives encompass many rewarding experiences for their local dancers. Intensive sessions provide a concentrated time for dancers to perfect different techniques which may include: jazz, hip hop, contemporary, musical theatre, or choreography. Participants also learn about other aspects of dance such as dance history, terminology, and current affairs.

In addition to these experiences during intensives, RMDT brings highly experienced dance instructors or performers to Cody, Wyoming to lead a week of Summer Master Classes. These Master Classes give local dancers who plan to attend outside dance camps, RMDT's New York Experience, or continue to pursue dance after graduating; the chance to ready themselves.

In the past, RMDT Master Classes have included such names as Bonnie Story, Cherie Noble, Kathryn Kramer, and most recently Natalia Magnicaballi.

Learn more or register at rockymountaindancetheatre.org/aboutrmdt/master-classes.


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles View More Denver Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga & Melissa Errico Join Seth Rudetsky For Streaming Concerts!
  • Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper