Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre Offers its Summer Outreach Program in 2020

Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre is continuing its Summer Outreach program this summer.

The Summer Outreach program includes 2 weeks of Advance Summer Dance Intensives and one week of Intermediate Summer Dance Intensives. Both of these intensives encompass many rewarding experiences for their local dancers. Intensive sessions provide a concentrated time for dancers to perfect different techniques which may include: jazz, hip hop, contemporary, musical theatre, or choreography. Participants also learn about other aspects of dance such as dance history, terminology, and current affairs.

In addition to these experiences during intensives, RMDT brings highly experienced dance instructors or performers to Cody, Wyoming to lead a week of Summer Master Classes. These Master Classes give local dancers who plan to attend outside dance camps, RMDT's New York Experience, or continue to pursue dance after graduating; the chance to ready themselves.

In the past, RMDT Master Classes have included such names as Bonnie Story, Cherie Noble, Kathryn Kramer, and most recently Natalia Magnicaballi.

Learn more or register at rockymountaindancetheatre.org/aboutrmdt/master-classes.

