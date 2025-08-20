RORY SCOVEL: KNOW YOUR ENEMY TOUR is Coming to Boulder Theater in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RORY SCOVEL: KNOW YOUR ENEMY TOUR is coming to Boulder Theater in Boulder, CO on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 22nd at 10:00am.

ABOUT RORY SCOVEL:

Rory Scovel is an actor, comedian, and writer. His latest comedy special RORY SCOVEL: RELIGION, SEX, AND A FEW THINGS IN BETWEEN released in February, 2024 on Max.

He will next be seen starring alongside Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in the Amazon romantic comedy YOU'RE CORDIALLY INVITED. Most recently, he starred in the Apple TV+ series PHYSICAL opposite Rose Byrne which ran for three seasons, and appeared in Paramount's BABYLON directed by Damien Chazelle, which garnered the cast a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Additional acting credits include Voltage Pictures' I FEEL PRETTY opposite Amy Schumer; Netflix's OLD DADS alongside Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, and Bokeem Woodbine; New Line's THE HOUSE alongside Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler; THE LEGACY OF A WHITETAIL DEER HUNTER alongside Danny McBride and Josh Brolin; Demetri Martin's directorial debut DEAN which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival; NBC's SUPERSTORE and UNDATEABLE; ABC's MODERN FAMILY; FX's THE COMEDIANS; TBS's GROUND FLOOR and WRECKED; and the TruTv series THOSE WHO CAN'T.

Rory's stand up has been featured on Comedy Central, CONAN, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. His second album, RORY SCOVEL LIVE AT THIRD MAN RECORDS, was released in 2013 and was recorded live at their studios in Nashville. In 2015 he released RORY SCOVEL: THE CHARLESTON SPECIAL, followed by his Netflix special RORY SCOVEL TRIES STAND UP FOR THE FIRST TIME in 2017.