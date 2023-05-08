Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Colorado Mambo Orchestra, El Rasta Salsa, and More at El Sistema Colorado's First-Ever AMATEUR NIGHT GALA

The event took place on Thursday, April 20.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 1 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14 Photo 2 Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14
Denver Arts & Venues Celebrates 20 Years Of The Five Points Jazz Festival Photo 3 Denver Arts & Venues Celebrates 20 Years Of The Five Points Jazz Festival
Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7 Photo 4 Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7

On Thursday, April 20, Edward W. Hardy, Dr. Raul Murciano, Jr. & the Colorado Mambo Orchestra, El Rasta Salsa, and young music students performed at El Sistema Colorado's first-ever amateur night fundraising gala at The Savoy Denver, with food prepared by Chef Yvonne Maatouk. Check out the photos below!

This evening of music and food went to support the El Sistema Colorado values of music without barriers. Their mission is to harness the joy of music and ignite the potential in our future leaders through an immersive free-youth music education program that transcends socioeconomic barriers.

The gala started with silent auction bidding, free violin and cello group music classes for kids and adults, acclaimed composer-violinist Edward W. Hardy performing his solo violin piece, Evolution - Inspired by the Evolution of Black Music, salsa dance lessons with instructor El Rasta Salsa, and concluded with a dance party.

The event also honored several Colorado sponsors who were in attendance: Alpine Bank, Call to Arms Brewing Company, Colorado Mambo Orchestra, Plante Moran, 4 Rivers Equipment, Deco Party, Station Twenty Six Brewing Co., BBSI, New You BeautyLab, Crested Butte Nordic, Colorado Symphony, The Club at Inverness, The Stanley Hotel, Denver Parks & Recreation, Colorado Rapids, Heritage - Eagle Bend Golf Club, The Golden Mill, Article Hair + Co., Xcel Energy, OrangeTheory, Hotel Teatro, Lifetime Fitness, and Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Photo Credit: Ajar Film Productions

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
El Sistema Colorado student violins

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Gala Decorations

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
El Sistema Colorado''s slogan: Music Without Barriers.

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Light to heavy hors d''oeuvres

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Barroom at The Savoy Denver

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
El Sistema Colorado''s youth string quintet performance

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Silent auction

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Dr. Ingrid Larragoity-Martin

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Dr. Ingrid Larragoity-Martin

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Adult beginner cello students

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Adult beginner cello students

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Adult beginner violin students

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
3/4 pf El Sistema Colorado''s youth string quartet

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Edward W. Hardy

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Edward W. Hardy

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Edward W. Hardy

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Edward W. Hardy

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Nienke Izurieta and Dr. Ingrid Larragoity-Martin

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Dr. Raul Murciano Jr. & the Colorado Mambo Orchestra

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Dr. Raul Murciano Jr. & the Colorado Mambo Orchestra

Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
El Rasta Salsa



RELATED STORIES - Denver

Adam Cayton-Holland Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, May 10 Photo
Adam Cayton-Holland Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, May 10

Adam Cayton-Holland comes to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Squarem Wednesday, May 10.

Performance Now Theatre Company Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS Photo
Performance Now Theatre Company Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

Performance Now Theatre Company presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels June 9 - 25 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14 Photo
Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14

Comedy Works has announced that Henry Cho will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik Adds Third Show At Paramount Theatre Photo
Comedian Anthony Jeselnik Adds Third Show At Paramount Theatre

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik is bringing his new 2023 stand-up tour, Bones and All, to Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre October 19 & 20 and due to overwhelming demand, a third show has been added on Thursday, October 19! His Fall tour will include over 30 different cities across North America with new material.


More Hot Stories For You

Edward W. Hardy Breaks New Fundraising Record With His Season Finale Concert At Capitol Hill ConcertsEdward W. Hardy Breaks New Fundraising Record With His Season Finale Concert At Capitol Hill Concerts
Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Colorado Mambo Orchestra, El Rasta Salsa, and More at El Sistema Colorado's First-Ever AMATEUR NIGHT GALAPhotos: Edward W. Hardy, Colorado Mambo Orchestra, El Rasta Salsa, and More at El Sistema Colorado's First-Ever AMATEUR NIGHT GALA
Adam Cayton-Holland Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, May 10Adam Cayton-Holland Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, May 10
Performance Now Theatre Company Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELSPerformance Now Theatre Company Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stories on Stage presents "Confessions of a Wedding Singer"
Su Teatro (5/07-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Treasure Island
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (4/28-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cool Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with the CJRO Sextet
Parsons Theatre (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coal Creek Theater of Louisville Presents Rope
Louisville Center for the Arts (5/05-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love's Labor's Won
The Upstart Crow (5/04-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra -The Trumpet Greats: A Tribute to Maynard, Miles & More
Arvada Center (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stories on Stage presents "The White Chip"
Su Teatro (3/12-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vintage Theatre presents The Inheritance
Vintage Theatre (4/07-5/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU