Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Colorado Mambo Orchestra, El Rasta Salsa, and More at El Sistema Colorado's First-Ever AMATEUR NIGHT GALA

The event took place on Thursday, April 20.
On Thursday, April 20, Edward W. Hardy, Dr. Raul Murciano, Jr. & the Colorado Mambo Orchestra, El Rasta Salsa, and young music students performed at El Sistema Colorado's first-ever amateur night fundraising gala at The Savoy Denver, with food prepared by Chef Yvonne Maatouk. Check out the photos below!
This evening of music and food went to support the El Sistema Colorado values of music without barriers. Their mission is to harness the joy of music and ignite the potential in our future leaders through an immersive free-youth music education program that transcends socioeconomic barriers.
The gala started with silent auction bidding, free violin and cello group music classes for kids and adults, acclaimed composer-violinist Edward W. Hardy performing his solo violin piece, Evolution - Inspired by the Evolution of Black Music, salsa dance lessons with instructor El Rasta Salsa, and concluded with a dance party.
The event also honored several Colorado sponsors who were in attendance: Alpine Bank, Call to Arms Brewing Company, Colorado Mambo Orchestra, Plante Moran, 4 Rivers Equipment, Deco Party, Station Twenty Six Brewing Co., BBSI, New You BeautyLab, Crested Butte Nordic, Colorado Symphony, The Club at Inverness, The Stanley Hotel, Denver Parks & Recreation, Colorado Rapids, Heritage - Eagle Bend Golf Club, The Golden Mill, Article Hair + Co., Xcel Energy, OrangeTheory, Hotel Teatro, Lifetime Fitness, and Denver Center for the Performing Arts.
Photo Credit: Ajar Film Productions
El Sistema Colorado student violins
Gala Decorations
El Sistema Colorado''s slogan: Music Without Barriers.
Light to heavy hors d''oeuvres
Barroom at The Savoy Denver
El Sistema Colorado''s youth string quintet performance
Silent auction
Dr. Ingrid Larragoity-Martin
Dr. Ingrid Larragoity-Martin
Adult beginner cello students
Adult beginner cello students
Adult beginner violin students
3/4 pf El Sistema Colorado''s youth string quartet
Nienke Izurieta and Dr. Ingrid Larragoity-Martin
Dr. Raul Murciano Jr. & the Colorado Mambo Orchestra
Dr. Raul Murciano Jr. & the Colorado Mambo Orchestra
El Rasta Salsa
