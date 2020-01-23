Photo Flash: Take a Look at New Photos From Disney's THE LION KING North American Tour

Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

The North American Tour of Disney's The Lion King has released new production photos featuring the current cast. Currently at The Aronoff Center in Cincinnati, the tour heads to 14 other cities in 2020 including Milwaukee, South Bend, Toledo, Omaha, Denver, Tempe and Costa Mesa.

The production features Spencer Plachy as "Scar," Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Buyi Zama as "Rafiki," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," Jürgen Hooper as "Zazu," Ben Lipitz as "Pumbaa," Brandon A. McCall as "Simba," Kayla Cyphers as "Nala," Keith Bennett as "Banzai," Martina Sykes as "Shenzi" and Robbie Swift as "Ed."

The role of "Young Simba" is alternated between Richard Phillips, Jr. and Walter Russell III. The role of "Young Nala" is alternated between Brilyn Johnston, and Celina Smith.

Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, Leanne Antonio, Andrew Arrington, William John Austin, Eric Bean, Jr, TyNia René Brandon, Sasha Caicedo, Chante Carmel, Sean Aaron Carmon, Thembelihle Cele, Adrianne Chu, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Erynn Marie Dickerson, Paige Fraser, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, William James Jr., Kolin Jerron, Jane King, Jason Lewis, Amber Mayberry, Christopher L. Mc Kenzie, Jr., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Sihle Ngema, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Nathan Andrew Riley, Christopher Sams, Mpume Sikakane, Kevin Tate and Courtney Thomas.

The North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers in more than 80 cities.

