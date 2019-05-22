Photo Flash: First Look at Miners Alley's World Premiere Of QUEEN OF CONSPIRACY

Miners Alley Playhouse presents the World Premiere of the new play by Josh Hartwell. "Queen of Conspiracy" runs May 17 through June 23 in Golden with performances Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30p.m; Sundays at 2:00p.m. Tickets are $17 - $32 and available by calling 303-935-3044 or online at www.minersalley.com. Miners Alley Playhouse is located at 1224 Washington Avenue. Golden, CO 80401.

Miners Alley Playhouse has commissioned award-winning playwright Josh Hartwell to write the compelling, untold, and true story of Mae Brussell, considered to be America's first mainstream conspiracy theorist during the 1960's and 1970's. The one-time Queen of Conspiracy attracted an audience of thousands. Her radio shows analyzed public government records to link the JFK and RFK assassinations with the Watergate scandal. Loyal fans and celebrities looking to make sense of an increasingly complex, crazy world were hungry for Brussell's version of the truth. With humor and wit, Josh Hartwell's new drama, set in present-day Denver, imagines the family who inherits Brussell's legacy. The play also explores what a conspiracy is, and the difference between today's conspiracy theories and those of the past.

The stellar cast includes Abby Apple Boes as Mae Brussell with Chloe McLeod (Rachel), Sinjin Jones (Carson), Bill Hahn(Miller/Howard), Erica Borrillo (Olivia) and Damon Guerrasio (Vic/Zappa).

Josh Hartwell says about the play, "As I delved into the research about Mae Brussell, I repeatedly had goose bumps. So many things she was saying on her radio show in the 60s and 70s seemed like something current--like something she would be saying right now. This isn't a play about a psychic, but through her own almost obsessive research, Brussell predicted so much that has since happened in and to our country."

Tickets: $17 - $32

Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO 80401

303-935-3044 or online at minersalley.com.

Photo Credit: RDG Photography





