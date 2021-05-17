Paramount Theatre Presents Stacey Abrams

Paramount Theatre, Tobin Entertainment and Comedy Works Entertainment have announced a one-night only engagement with political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur, and NYTimes bestselling author, Stacey Abrams. The speaking tour - A Conversation with Stacey Abrams - is coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre on October 13, 2021. Ticket prices are $44.50, $64.50 and $79.50 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available that include a meet and greet for $200.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 21 at 10am and can be purchased online at www.paramountdenver.com.

Join Stacey for an evening of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice, and being a true voice for change. Designed around worldwide and national events, as well as questions from the audience and community, this conversation with Stacey Abrams will entertain, inform, and empower.

"People tend to remember the first time they heard Stacey Abrams speak, and it's easy to see why." - TIME Magazine

Abrams' New York Times bestselling book Lead from the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change, is a personal and empowering blueprint for outsiders who seek to become the ones in charge. From her experiences launching a company to building Georgia into a premier battleground state, Abrams illuminates that finding what you want to fight for is as critical as knowing how to turn thought into action.

Our Time is Now is a blueprint to end voter suppression and chronicles a chilling account of how the right to vote and the principles of democracy have been and continue to be under attack.

Dedicated to civic engagement, Abrams has founded multiple organizations devoted to voting rights, training and hiring young people of color, and tackling social issues at both the state and national levels. She is the 2021 recipient of the inaugural Social Justice Impact Award from the NAACP Image Awards.