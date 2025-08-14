Northglenn Arts Reveals 2025–26 Add-On Shows At Parsons Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northglenn Arts will present a trio of Add-On Shows for its 2025–26 season at the Parsons Theatre, bringing world-class music and dance to local audiences.

The lineup features a new partnership with Swallow Hill Music to present folk icon Tom Rush (October 25), the Colorado Fine Arts Association presenting acclaimed Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan (November 2), and the return of Colorado Conservatory of Dance’s beloved holiday tradition The Nutcracker (December 11–14).

Folk Legend Tom Rush

Sat., Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $38–$50 | Purchase Tickets

With a career spanning six decades, Tom Rush is celebrated for discovering remarkable songs, penning folk classics, and influencing artists such as James Taylor. Known for his expressive voice, guitar style, and humor, Rush will bring an intimate evening of timeless music to Parsons Theatre.

Sanjay Subrahmanyan – Carnatic Vocal Master

Sun., Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $38–$50 | Purchase Tickets

Hailed as one of the world’s foremost Carnatic vocalists, Sanjay Subrahmanyan blends deep tradition with inventive energy. Accompanied by S. Varadarajan on violin and Neyveli Venkatesh on mridangam, this performance offers a rare chance to experience the artistry of South Indian classical music live in Colorado.

The Nutcracker

Thurs., Dec. 11 to Sun., Dec. 14 at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. daily

Tickets: $35–$60 | Purchase Tickets

Presented by Colorado Conservatory of Dance, this annual holiday favorite brings Clara’s magical journey to life with stunning choreography, lavish costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

For more information and the full Parsons Theatre schedule, visit NorthglennARTS.org or call 303-450-8888.