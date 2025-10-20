Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats to Play Special Holiday Shows in Denver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have announced two new special performances at Denver, CO’s Mission Ballroom on December 10 and 11 alongside special guest Mavis Staples & Friends. The holiday shows celebrate the tenth anniversary of their breakout 2015 self-titled debut album, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. The vinyl reissue, containing an additional album’s worth of never before heard demo recordings, is out now here.

Tickets and VIP packages for the concert will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 21 at 10 A.M. (local). Additional presales will continue throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, October 24 at 10 A.M. (local) here. Full details and list of upcoming dates can be found here.

On the eleven new demos added to the project, Rateliff shares, “The journey of a song has to start somewhere. Songs can be ideas that sit for years. Sometimes they are hiding from within, and it is up to us to become available, to welcome their melodic birth. Here are eleven unheard ideas that started in my attic a little over ten years ago. I had one mic, a two-channel interface, a two-channel preamp, and my laptop. I used those tools just well enough at the time to capture ideas in the moment they arrived. The process of recording these demos came as such a surprise and lead to making one of my most treasured friendships. I thought I was going to make the last record of my career. Instead, it was the start of a new life.”

The reissue comes following Rateliff and band winning Album of the Year at the 2025 Americana Awards for their fourth full-length studio album album South of Here, out now via Stax; they were also nominated for Song of the Year for “Heartless.” South of Here saw two #1s: “Heartless” and “Call Me (Whatever You Like)” topping the Adult Alternative Chart, marking their 7th and 8th #1s to date.

Additionally, Rateliff has been appointed as Newport Folk Steward, the first artist to hold such a role at the legendary festival since Pete Seeger. The position holds a three-year term, which will see Rateliff serving as Steward actively for two years and advising the next recipient during a third transition year. Rateliff has chosen to devote his term to artist advocacy, fellowship and mentorship both at the Fort and beyond.

Photo credit: Malia James