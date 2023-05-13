Nacho Redondo to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Nacho Redondo will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Sunday, May 21 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $29.00. Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here.

This show will be entirely in Spanish!

¡Este show de comedia se presenta COMPLETAMENTE en español!

Vengan a ver a Nacho Redondo en vivo por primera vez con su nuevo show de stand up, Huevo de Dragon! Directamente de Escuela de Nada, Nacho viene con un show fuerte para su gira de 2023 en los Estados Unidos. Compren sus boletos!

Nacho Redondo is a superstar comedian from Venezuela who is taking the comedy world by storm! He is coming off of a world tour in Europe and Latin America to grace the stages here in the United States for his 2023 tour, Huevo de Dragon. Nacho is known for his outstanding stand up comedy and his popular podcast, Escuela de Nada. He has been a guest on Tom Segura en Español, opened for Russell Peters, and collaborated with other notable comedians to go along with his individual success. Nacho has had two previous tours throughout every major comedy club in the U.S. and has written an all new hour to share with his fans.

