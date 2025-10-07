Michael Carbonaro Brings WONDERBOY To Denver’s Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment has announced that magician and comedian Michael Carbonaro will bring his all-new live tour, Michael Carbonaro: Wonderboy, to the Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Michael Carbonaro: Wonderboy is the latest live show from the star of truTV’s The Carbonaro Effect, blending reality-defying magic, comedy, and audience interaction. Known for his quick wit and inventive illusions, Carbonaro pulls audiences into a high-energy world of mischief and wonder, where the unbelievable becomes possible.

Best known for his long-running hidden-camera series The Carbonaro Effect—which has aired over 100 episodes and streams on Max—Carbonaro has built a reputation as one of the most engaging performers working today. He has appeared on Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey’s Anatomy, and CSI: Miami, and studied experimental theatre at New York University before launching his acclaimed stage career. His live tours, including Michael Carbonaro Live! and Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, have played to hundreds of packed houses nationwide, showcasing his signature blend of sharp humor, charisma, and jaw-dropping illusions.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, October 10 at 10:00 a.m.. A limited number of VIP tickets, which include premium seating and a post-show meet and greet, will also be available.