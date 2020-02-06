Mental Health Benefit BOOGIE AT THE BROADMOOR Announced This March

This March 19-22 Leftover Salmon's Boogie At The Broadmoor returns for its second year to the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs. This year a charity portion has been added to the event called Let's Boogie T. Benefit Mental Health. In 2020, the focus is on mental health, an important health concern that everyone and anyone can relate to, but a topic not openly talked about enough.

Let's Boogie T. Benefit Mental Health will consist of events addressing and bringing awareness to this important topic. Three events have been added --Bowling with the Band featuring Leftover Salmon and Circles Around The Sun on Thursday evening and We Bee Spelling featuring Andy Frasco and a an all-star jam on Sunday evening with members of Yonder Mountain String Band and more -- bookending Leftover Salmon's Boogie At The Broadmoor. An additional free concert and Charity Raffle featuring Woodshed Red was added on Friday evening.

Leftover Salmon will be working closely with Backline, a recently formed organization that supports music industry professionals and their families; along with support on the national, state, and local level from the mental wellness organizations: National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mental Health Colorado, and Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention. These organizations will be on site throughout the weekend spreading awareness about this critically important topic.

Together we hope to raise funds and awareness throughout the Boogie At The Broadmoor weekend. All are welcome to attend the Let's Boogie T. Benefit events on a donation basis, even if you are not attending the festival that weekend. There is limited capacity to these events, so please get involved while space is still available.

Let's bring our communities together and show our support for mental health.

Leftover Salmon previously released a tune penned by their bassist Greg Garrison, "Songs You've Left Unsung," as a tribute to dear friend Jeff Austin in his memory. All proceeds from the sale of it are donated to Backline and you can check it out here → Backline.care/songs-left-unsung/.

Bowling with the Band - Thursday, March 19th 7-11pm Roll into Boogie at the Broadmoor on Thursday with a very special bowling tournament) and fundraising event to start the weekend at Play, the Broadmoor's bowling alley. Bowling with the Band gives fans a rare chance to bowl with members of Leftover Salmon and Circles Around the Sun before the weekend's festivities kick off on Friday. Teams of up to five (5) bowlers can sign up online to participate for $500/team ($100/bowler) and each team will be paired with a member of Leftover Salmon or Circles Around the Sun for the evening's event. Create a team or join a team to participate in this unique fundraising opportunity! The proceeds of this event will benefit Backline. Top fundraising teams will win concert tickets and exclusive memorabilia.

Find out more and sign up to bowl at https://givebutter.com/boogiebowling

Free Concert & Charity Raffle - Friday, March 20th 5-6:30pm

Join us at the International Center for a free concert featuring local favorites Woodshed Red. The weekend's silent auction and raffle will begin at this time. Have the first chance to put your bids in for these great items. All proceeds will support our non-profit mental health partners for the event!

We Bee Spelling - Sunday, March 22nd 5-10:30pm On Sunday March 22nd, Boogie at the Broadmoor will host a finale benefit event: We Bee Spelling, a comedy game show hosted by Alex Greer, Kyle Ayers (Conan) with house bandleader Andy Frasco with Leftover Salmon. We Bee Spelling is a one-of-a-kind experience - part late night variety show, part spelling bee, and all for charity - supporting mental health through Backline and Colorado mental wellness programs. Contestants participate in this interactive, live improv show on behalf of Backline and do their best to spell while encountering "sabotages" from the audience (such as spelling words backwards or performing hidden talents), increasingly more ridiculous head-to-head games, and all sorts of antics that make this a truly unique and hilarious fundraiser.

And that's not all, Sunday night will be capped with a very special performance by members of Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon, surprise guests, plus Woodshed Red! This send-off event will be open to the public on a donation basis and is limited capacity.

Find out more and sign up to Bee at https://givebutter.com/webeeboogie





