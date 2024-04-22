JEFF ARCURI: THE FULL BEANS FALL TOUR is Coming to Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment will present JEFF ARCURI: THE FULL BEANS FALL TOUR at Paramount Theatre on Friday, November 15th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26th at 10am.



ABOUT JEFF ARCURI:



The Chicago Tribune calls Jeff Arcuri “a joke machine,” but he’s not! He’s a person! Jeff has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, Laughs! on Fox, SiriusXM, and a plethora of comedy festivals around the country. Based in New York, Jeff can be seen nightly at The Comedy Cellar.