Northglenn Arts And The NAHF Announce The Creation Of The NYT Scholarship Endowment With Inaugural Gala

Northglenn Arts, in collaboration with the Northglenn Arts and Humanities Foundation (NAHF), has announced the establishment of the Northglenn Youth Theatre Scholarship Endowment. This significant milestone coincides with the celebration of the Northglenn Youth Theatre's remarkable 30-year journey in nurturing young talent and fostering a love for the performing arts.

To mark this momentous occasion, we invite you to join us at our inaugural gala on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Prepare for an evening of elegance and inspiration as we honor three decades of extraordinary youth theatre productions and launch a vital initiative to ensure that the magic of theatre remains accessible to all aspiring young actors.

"Our 30th year is not just a celebration of our past achievements, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to shaping the future of youth theatre," said Michael Stricker, Executive Producer. "With the establishment of the Northglenn Youth Theatre Scholarship Endowment, we aim to break down financial barriers and open doors of opportunity for every young individual with a passion for the stage."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Location: The Parsons Theatre, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn, CO

Time: 5:00 p.m. (Doors open for Sister Act at 1:30pm)

Attendees have the opportunity to support this noble cause through various ticket options:

Gala Ticket: $100

Gala Ticket + NYT 2pm Sister Act Performance: $115

Corporate Table Sponsor: For $1000, your company will receive:

Your logo and name prominently displayed on a reserved table for 8 guests at the gala, ensuring prime seating and optimal enjoyment of the festivities.

Premium seating tickets for the 2 pm performance of Sister Act by the Northglenn Youth Theatre, offering an afternoon of entertainment and inspiration.

Name recognition in the program, acknowledging your company's generous support of youth theatre and arts accessibility.

Prime placement for your table near the stage at the Gala, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the evening's excitement and performances.

Presence and support will directly contribute to the Northglenn Youth Theatre Scholarship Endowment, ensuring that financial contributions go directly to young actors in Northglenn.

"We envision a future where every child, regardless of their background, can explore their creativity and express themselves through theatre," said Jill Parsons, President of the Northglenn Arts and Humanities Foundation. "Together, let's pave the way for a more inclusive and vibrant youth theatre community."

Celebrate 30 years of youth theatre excellence and championing a cause that transforms lives through the arts.

For more information visit NorthglennARTS.org or contact the Parsons Theatre Box Office at 303.450.8888.

About Northglenn Arts:

Northglenn Arts is the cultural services division of the City of Northglenn and strives to provide affordable access to the arts in north Denver by presenting live quality productions through Northglenn Arts Presents and Northglenn Youth Theatre, offering outdoor summer concerts and movies, drama classes for youth through NYT Academy, public art through Northglenn's Art on Parade and other commissions, and special events throughout the year. Northglenn Arts is generously funded by Northglenn Arts & Humanities Foundation, SCFD, Colorado Creative Industries, TourWest, National Endowment for the Arts, and Westaf.

About Northglenn Arts & Humanities Foundation (NAHF):

The NAHF is a 501(c)3 organization that provides funding for dynamic theatre, public art, and other cultural endeavors in our community. NAHF was founded in 1990.

About Northglenn Youth Theatre:

Founded in 1994, Northglenn Youth Theatre is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing young performers with opportunities to explore and develop their talents in the performing arts. Through high-quality productions, workshops, and educational programs, NYT inspires creativity, fosters teamwork, and enriches the lives of participants and audiences alike.

About the City of Northglenn: Home to 38,900 residents located 13 miles north of downtown Denver, Northglenn is a diverse and welcoming community that celebrates its small-town character, urban energy, and thriving businesses.

