GIGGLY SQUAD LIVE: CLUB GIGGLY is Coming to Paramount Theatre

Podcast duo Hannah Berner & Paige Desorbo will be launching their brand-new tour Giggly Squad Live: Club Giggly. One of the stops include Denver at Paramount Theatre on September 19, 2024.



Tickets will be available via presale on Wednesday, April 24th at 10AM local time. The general on sale will be Friday, April 26 at 10AM local time at ParamountDenver.com. Ticket information can be found at https://linktr.ee/gigglytour.



Coming to over 25 cities, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner bring their top-rated podcast on the road with their new show “Club Giggly”. This comedic duo will make fun of everything and get the crowd involved like they’ve never been able to before. Giggles are guaranteed.