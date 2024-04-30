Denver Arts & Venues Celebrates 20 Years Of The Five Points Jazz Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In recognition of International Jazz Day, April 30, Denver Arts & Venues has announced the performance lineup for the 2024 Five Points Jazz Festival, which returns to the neighborhood to celebrate the music, culture and roots of Denver's historic Five Points on Saturday, June 8 from noon to 8 p.m.

“For more than 20 years, Denver Arts & Venues has been bringing jazz to this historic neighborhood with the annual Five Points Jazz Festival,” said Gretchen Hollrah, Denver Arts & Venues executive director. “Each year, we bring great family-friendly entertainment to the Five Points, using revenues from DAV-owned venues and sponsorships to present this free event as part of our Good Times for Good mission.”

Each year, festival attendees enjoy a culturally diverse experience of music, food, shopping and entertainment, grooving to the sounds of Latin jazz, bop, swing, funk, blues and more throughout the day. The 2024 Five Points Jazz Festival will feature 20 bands playing live music on four outdoor stages, with indoor performances to be announced. The festival will start with a kickoff parade down Welton Street at noon.

The Five Points Jazz Festival is brought to you by Denver Arts & Venues, which uses revenue from events at City venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Denver Performing Arts Complex to make this cultural event and many others possible, improving access to art, music and culture for all.

Denver Arts & Venues is also seeking volunteers to help bring the 2024 event to life. Volunteer shifts range from 3-5 hours and include sustainability ambassadors, event signage, stage/artist assistants, artist lounge ambassadors and office assistants. As a thank you for the dedication and enthusiasm that volunteers bring to the event, all volunteers get a festival volunteer tee-shirt and food and non-alcoholic beverages throughout their shift. Those interested can sign up online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0944ABA62AA4FDC16-42276026-volunteer#/.

Play Broadway Games