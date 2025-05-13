Maria Bamford to Perform at Boulder Theater in November

Comedy Works Entertainment will present MARIA BAMFORD coming to Boulder Theater on Friday, November 21 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16th at 10:00am.





Maria Bamford is revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. She’s the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult and is the star of four hour-long standup specials (Local Act, Weakness is the Brand, Old Baby and Maria Bamford: the special, special, special!) and the surreal, semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite, about a comedian who suffers a nervous breakdown. Maria was the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials and starred alongside Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis and Brian Posehn in The Comedians of Comedy. She also created and starred in the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show, in which she plays all the characters.



Maria is often recognized for her prolific voiceover work, including characters on Big Mouth and its spinoff Human Resources, HouseBroken, Teenage Euthanasia, Santa, Inc., Bob’s Burgers, Bojack Horseman, Summer Camp Island, Adventure Time, Talking Tom and Friends, Legend of Korra, Puss in Boots, CatDog and PBS’s Emmy-winning series Word Girl. She played DeBrie Bardeaux on Netflix’s Arrested Development and recurred on the ABC hit series Fresh off the Boat. Other TV guest roles include Night Court, Life & Beth, Portlandia, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, and large recurring roles on Hulu’s Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, and Showtime’s Flatbush Misdeameanors. Maria was also Emmy-nominated for her guest appearance on the Netflix children’s series Ask the StoryBots.



Maria’s late-night appearances include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, CONAN, The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Tonight Show. Her interview series What’s Your Ailment? deals with the various mental struggles of celebrities and is available on the Topic streaming service. Her Audible Original You Are (A Comedy) Special is a semi-mock instructional book for both standup and life.

