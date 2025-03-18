Maddy Smith to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maddy Smith will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark: Thursday March 20 / 7:30 PM / $23.00; Friday March 21 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $23.00; Saturday March 22 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $23.00; and Sunday March 23 / 7:00 PM / $15.00 – Larimer Square

Maddy Smith is a cast member on MTV's Wild N Out, a nationally touring comedian, and a social media star. Originally from Buffalo, Maddy is known for her quick wit and cutting roasts, and her seemingly lack of fear for whatever comes out of her mouth. After five seasons on Wild N Out, most would agree that what Maddy says is often “out of pocket” but you'll have to see for yourself in one of her multi-million viewed YouTube compilations.

Maddy opens for Bert Kreischer and Theo Von and has made appearances on BET, HBO, Barstool Sports, and more. She's a regular at the Comedy Cellar in NYC.

